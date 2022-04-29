Hearts sank and heads dropped when the runner-up team was announced at the Pacific Region Color Guard Cadet Competition, and it wasn’t Kodiak.
Months of 16-hour a week practices down the drain. There was no way a Civil Air Patrol squadron from Alaska — let alone Kodiak — could knock off powerhouse California teams that can pick from four times as many students to assemble an all-star cast.
Think again. The seven kids from The Rock rocked it.
Last Saturday in Las Vegas, Kodiak’s Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron won the regional competition over nine teams from the west and punched its ticket to the national competition in July in Ohio.
“When second place went to another team, they were like, ‘Oh, great did we get third or fourth?’ They were very disappointed,” squadron leader Edward Stickel said. “Then, they announced first place, and they were in complete shock — gaping mouths and giant bright eyes. They couldn’t believe it.”
It was a historic win as Kodiak became the first Cadet team from Alaska to win a regional title. The competition isn’t new. It’s been around since 1974. Kodiak conquered in its second attempt. The 2019 team placed fourth, also under Stickel’s guidance.
“Nobody really expects anything from Alaska. A lot of times, we rank at the bottom or in the middle. Alaska has never been a competitive state,” Stickel said. “It was quite the upset.”
Kodiak catapulted past the highly-regarded squad from California with its knockout performance in the physical fitness event — a skill that the team placed last in 2019. CJ Ancheta did over 100 pushups, Connor Burnside ripped off 76 sit-ups in 60 seconds and Liam Long dipped under 6 minutes to win the mile run.
“We were training in these categories, but we never thought we had a chance to take first,” Stickel said.
Kodiak just didn’t do well in physical fitness; it also crushed in the six other events — outdoor (raising a flag on a flag pole), indoor (posting colors for a ceremony), team leadership problem, uniform (inspection and building a uniform from description) and written exam — to surprise the field.
According to Stickel, Alaska has been represented at the national competition once before, but that team didn’t win a regional meet. His troop will head to Ohio with hardware and looking to deliver another upset performance over powerhouses Florida and Puerto Rico that have won 13 of the past 15 titles.
“Nationals is quite a bit of a jump from the state and region levels. There are very good teams,” Stickel said.
Stickel took the helm of Kodiak’s program in 2017 and has turned the team into a juggernaut, with half of the group being three-year veterans. Before Stickel, Kodiak had never competed at the state level.
The team of Ancheta, Burnside, Long, Branden Lorch, Vivian Lorch, Hunter Simeonoff and Bella Klier celebrated like champions, partying at Adventure Dome and dining at Texas Roadhouse.
“We rode roller coasters and had a steak dinner,” Stickel said.
The team will get back to work soon preparing and raising funds to travel to nationals. Kodiak raised over $13,000 for its regional trip.
“That is an amazing amount of money to raise,” Stickel said. “It was very generous of the people of Kodiak to support us.”
