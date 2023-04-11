The Kodiak Arts Council will be hosting the Emmet Cohen Trio Wednesday for its “fresh” jazz concert.
Emmet Cohen, leader of the Emmet Cohen Trio and creator of the “Masters Legacy Series,” pianist and composer, is an internationally acclaimed jazz artist and music educator.
He is winner of the 2019 American Pianists Awards and the Cole Porter Fellowship of the American Pianists Association, and Artist-in-Residence at the University of Indianapolis. Cohen was also a finalist in the 2011 Thelonious Monk International Piano Competition.
Cohen is coming from Harlem, New York, to play in Kodiak and Fairbanks while on tour. He will be performing alongside Phillip Norris, who will be performing standup bass, and John Lumpkin, who will be performing on drums.
The trio’s upbeat style differs from the jazz music performed during the Kodiak Arts Council’s recent production of the musical “Chicago.”
“[The pieces] all stand out to me,” said Hazel de los Santos, performing arts program manager for the Kodiak Arts Council, in a recent interview with KDM. “I think it’s definitely going to be a crowd-pleasing type of concert. It’s definitely something we haven’t had here in a while.”
The trio’s style of jazz music will be a “fresh” experience, according to Santos. “It’s been a while since we’ve had relatively great jazz musicians come in and play.”
The Emmet Cohen Trio was chosen by Executive Director Katie Oliver, according to Santos.
“We haven’t had performing artists since Kanekoa, and that was back in November,” Santos said. “Our last concert got canceled in January because of the weather.”
The Trio will be performing in the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium at Kodiak High School at 7 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes before. The performance is expected to last about an hour and a half. Tickets are $32 for adults, $27 for seniors and $22 for youth. Tickets can be purchased online from the Kodiak Arts Council’s website — kodiakarts.org/emmet-cohen-trio — or at the door.
“Come so you can be exposed to new music you aren’t familiar with...,” Santos said. “Come out and support the arts.”
