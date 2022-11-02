The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is scheduled to meet behind closed doors on Thursday night to discuss how to move forward to fill the position of borough manager now that Elke Doom, the first candidate to be offered the job, has said no to terms of the contract.

Megan Christiansen, the Borough employee who has taken the lead on the manager hiring process, said the “direction given by the Assembly” at its Oct. 27 meeting “was to re-establish advertising for the position.”

