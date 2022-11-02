The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is scheduled to meet behind closed doors on Thursday night to discuss how to move forward to fill the position of borough manager now that Elke Doom, the first candidate to be offered the job, has said no to terms of the contract.
Megan Christiansen, the Borough employee who has taken the lead on the manager hiring process, said the “direction given by the Assembly” at its Oct. 27 meeting “was to re-establish advertising for the position.”
But re-opening the process to new resumes might not be necessary.
Borough Mayor Aimee Williams said the Assembly will use one of its executive sessions on Thursday to discuss whether it wants to offer the manager’s job to Dave Conrad, who is currently filling that job on an interim basis.
If the Assembly decides to go in that direction and Conrad says yes, the Assembly will go into a second executive session to discuss contract terms, Williams said in an interview Tuesday with KDM.
Conrad has served as interim manager twice in the past two years after the Borough Assembly fired the two most recent people in the borough manager’s role. Following the departure of Michael Powers last fall, Conrad said he was not interested in applying for the manager’s role.
But when reached by phone on Tuesday, Conrad, director of the Engineering and Facilities Department, seemed to indicate his position had shifted, even if ever so slightly.
“I am comfortable with the position that I am at for the simple reason that when we do projects there is a tangible outcome,” Conrad said. At the same time, “I think anyone has to be open to conversations, and at this point there are conversations that are going to occur, and I would be foolish to at least not listen to what those conversations are about.”
Doom, who could not be reached for comment, was one of four finalists interviewed for the borough manager’s job after the Assembly terminated Borough Manager Roxanne Murphy last June.
Doom was Valdez city manager from 2017 to 2019, where she helped oversee construction of the city’s new boat harbor. She was the city manager in Eastpointe, Michigan, from 2019 until last November, when she resigned and took the job as interim manager at Royal Oak Township, which has a Ferndale, Michigan, mailing address and a population of 2,374, according to the 2020 Census.
Williams said she feels as if the Borough Assembly was “really close” to closing a deal with Doom. She presented a counter offer to the Assembly’s original offer, Williams said, adding that the Assembly changed some things in the contract, but not others. When presented with the second contract offer, Williams said Doom said “no” instead of giving the Assembly a second counter offer.
In an email, Christiansen said Doom wrote that she didn’t feel as if she and the Borough Assembly could come to middle ground on what she was asking and the borough was offering.
Christiansen said she didn’t know the specific details that prevented the two sides from sealing the deal.
Christiansen said the other original finalist [Jessica Johnson, executive officer at USCG Base Kodiak] for the borough manager’s position is “not in a position to make a decision at this time so they’re putting that option on hold.”
