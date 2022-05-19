A beached gray whale was spotted near Pasagshak Point on Sunday, according to Kate Savage, a contractor with the Alaska Biosystems for Protected Resources Division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This was the first beached gray whale spotted in Alaska this year, she said.
NOAA is in charge of marine mammal conservation in the United States and Savage is its point person for stranded gray whales in the state of Alaska, she said.
The gray whale was around 40 feet long — almost the size of a school bus — but it didn’t seem that long from a distance because of how skinny it was, said Matt Van Daele, natural resources director for the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak.
The Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak leads the archipelago’s stranded marine mammal response team. Van Daele himself started leading response teams in 2019, he said. The first animal he ever responded to was a beached gray whale, he said. That first whale most likely died of an orca attack, but since then, he has seen many skinny whales that were beached for reasons that are harder to explain.
The whale that was found on Sunday was the most emaciated one that Van Daele has ever seen.
The whale’s stomach and guts were empty, said Kathy Burek, who is a veterinarian pathologist that is contracted with NOAA. Burek took samples from the whale and will be analyzing them for signs of viruses or parasites. It will take about a year for a potential cause of death to be identified.
Gray whales on the West Coast are in the middle of an Unusual Mortality Event, said Savage. Across the West Coast, from Mexico to the Arctic, Across the west coast, from Mexico to the Arctic, there have been a large amount of gray whale deaths and often the reasons for these deaths are hard to explain.
From 2001 through 2018, there was an average of about 12 dead gray whales found in Alaska per year. In 2019, there were 48 beached gray whales, in 2020 there were 45 and in 2021 there were 21. The first beached whale of 2020 also happened on Kodiak around this time of year, she said.
A lot of marine mammals pass by Kodiak, which is part of the reason that there are so many beached whales, Savage said. Gray whales in particular are known to forage in the area.
Not all of the whales that have been beached during the Unusual Mortality Event, and in Kodiak specifically, have been emaciated, but many of them have been, Van Daele said. There has not been a significant decrease in the population of fish that gray whales eat in Kodiak, so the problem may not be a lack of food.
It is important to respond quickly to beached whale sightings to learn more about the animal’s death, Van Daele said. As the body starts to decompose, it becomes harder to distinguish what conditions are fatal.
The whale’s death had happened so recently that the barnacles on his head were still alive, Van Daele said.
“If we came upon this whale even a week later, or even a few days later, and looked skinny like this, we wouldn’t be able to say how skinny when it died, would have seen [it’s skinniness] as decomposition,” Van Daele said.
The team also received help from locals, like Joletta Silva, who found the whale and called it in quickly, Bob and Jenny Stanford who showed up in ATVs and helped secure the whale to make it easier to study, and Tyler Randolph who donated line, Van Daele said.
Kodiak’s response to beached whales is unusually fast, Savage said. That is for multiple reasons, including the large population that can spot whales, the number of people who know how to respond, and help that the marine mammal stranding team receives from local law enforcement.
Savage urges anyone who sees a beached marine mammal to call the Marine Mammal Stranding hotline at (877) 925-7773.
