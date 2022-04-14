Soldotna’s pitchers looked in mid-season form on a chilly and blustery season-opening Thursday at Baranof Field.
The Stars authored 11 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball to notch an impressive 10-0 and 15-3 Southcentral Conference doubleheader sweep of Kodiak, last year’s Division II state runner-up.
“They (the pitchers) are real strong this year,” said first-year Soldotna skipper Ken Gibson. “We had a young staff last year, and this year they all came back ... we are real deep.”
Soldotna’s two starters — Atticus Gibson and Riley Johnson — combined for 11 strikeouts and only two walks in eight innings, while allowing only three hits.
Overall, Soldotna pitchers fanned Kodiak 15 times on a day where the temperature hovered in the high 30s with wind gusts up 20 mph.
“They threw strikes and got ahead (in the count),” Kodiak head coach Jason Fox said. “That was the difference. We weren’t putting the ball in play in the first game and, even in the first part of the second game, we were just kind of dead offensively.”
Ken Gibson took over the reins from longtime Soldotna coach Robb Quelland, who will focus on coaching the Kenai Post 20 Twins during the American Legion season.
The first-year bench boss inherited a talented squad that advanced to the Division II state tournament last season.
“There is still some room for these guys to get better, and I think they will,” Ken Gibson said. “We have a really strong senior group that has been together for a long time.”
Thursday was Soldotna’s first time on a baseball field this season, as snow has kept the team indoors. However, the Stars did get to practice on a football field once before coming to The Rock.
GAME 1
For the second straight season, Atticus Gibson silenced Kodiak’s bats.
Last year, the right-hander struck out nine and walked none in a 10-2 complete-game victory.
He was just as dominating this go around.
After giving up two singles to the first three hitters of the game, Gibson only allowed two more base runners — a walk in the third and a Nick Carver infield single in the fourth.
He exited after four innings with a 3-0 cushion.
“We saw those guys last year. They are always consistent and always well-coached,” Fox said.
Hunter Williams got the start for Kodiak and was wildly effective, striking out seven and walking eight in 3 1/3 innings.
The wheels came off in the sixth. Kodiak committed six errors that led to seven Soldotna runs. Atticus Gibson dealt the massive blow with a two-run triple to deep center.
Carver tallied two of Kodiak’s four hits — all singles.
GAME 2
Freshman Owen Booth ended Kodiak’s offensive drought with a single that scored Williams in the sixth.
Booth ended with two of Kodiak’s five hits. Senior Nathan Baker also had two hits and an RBI.
Malakai Olson surrendered five runs in 4 2/3 innings. The sophomore struck out five, walked two and scattered three hits. He retired six in a row from the third to the fifth innings.
Johnson brought it with the arm and the bat for Soldotna.
He drove in five on three singles while throwing four innings of one-hit ball. He fanned four and walked one.
Like the first game, Soldotna scored late, pushing nine runs across in the sixth and seventh innings.
Kodiak and Soldotna conclude the series with a nonconference game at 5 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.