No one was injured after a house at 3688 Sharatin Road caught fire on Christmas.
The Bayside Volunteer Fire Department received a call reporting the fire at 1:50 p.m., according to Bayside Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lee Finlayson. Three units from the department and one from the Kodiak City Fire Department spent more than two hours on scene fighting the flames, Finlayson said. In total, 18 firefighters responded, Finlayson said.
At the end of those two hours, the house “was a total loss,” Finlayson said. In addition to the residence, a garage behind the house and one of the homes next door were damaged by radiant heat, according to Finlayson.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but the fire started in the backside of the house at its porch, Finlayson said.
Residents Gemma and Godelino Rabang were made aware of the fire after a neighbor ran over to tell them the back of their house was on fire, Finlayson said. Before the fire, one of the residents was cooking. However, they had finished before they were made aware of the fire, he said.
When he arrived at the scene, Finlayson did not hear a smoke alarm, he said.
“Especially this time of year, everybody should be checking their smoke detectors, paying attention to their cooking fires to make sure everything is out and, God forbid if you have a fire, get out of the house and close the door behind you,” Finlayson said.
If a fire were to break out in a building, wind would accelerate its spread, Finlayson said. He recommends keeping windows and doors closed, including doors within a household. This stops the spread of smoke and greatly increases people’s chances for survival, he said.
Currently, the Rabangs are staying with family. Neither of them could be reached for comment.
A friend of the Rabangs, Lisa Pascua, created a GoFundMe called “Help the Rabang Family from house fire” to raise money for the couple. The goal is to raise $50,000 for the couple. As of press time, over $20,990 has been raised.
