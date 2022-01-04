More than 50 students and staff at Kodiak High School tested positive for COVID on Monday and Tuesday, prompting the school to move to remote classes for the rest of the week.
“It’s a prudent decision, although reluctantly made,” said Superintendent Larry LeDoux. “[We need] to assess where we are at the high school to protect our students and staff.”
It is hard to tell the full extent of the outbreak at this point because not everyone who has COVID may be symptomatic. LeDoux said the situation is complicated by the fact that flu is spreading through the school, which presents with symptoms that are similar to COVID.
It has been difficult for some people to get COVID tests at testing centers around town, LeDoux said, so people are being cautious and staying home, which impacts attendance.
Hopefully, by the end of the week people who have COVID will start showing symptoms and people who are concerned that they contracted the virus will be able to be tested, LeDoux said.
“We all want to stay open because that is really important to our staff and students,” Kodiak High School Principal Neil Hecht said. “We would really like to have our people in school, because going remote is more difficult. We don’t take the decision [to go remote] lightly, but when numbers go up we need to make hard decisions.”
The high school was the only school in the district moving to remote classes this week as of Tuesday evening. While there have been some students and staff diagnosed with COVID in other schools it has not been nearly as big of a problem, LeDoux said. Both LeDoux and Hecht believe that this is because high school students — more so than younger students — tend to meet in larger groups.
Last week, the annual Joe Floyd Christmas Tournament was held at Kodiak High School, with four schools — Nikiski, Solodtna, North Pole and Bethel — participating in the three-day basketball tournament that concluded Dec. 29. At that tournament, there were a significant number of audience members who were not wearing masks.
Many of the people who have been diagnosed with COVID so far were athletes, according to LeDoux, but that wasn’t the case in every situation, he said. LeDoux, who was not at the event, said he was disappointed when he saw photos from the tournament showing unmasked crowds.
Although he was not there, he knows that masks were available at the gate to those who needed them. There were also multiple announcements reminding people that they needed to wear masks indoors. There was not much else that could be done to enforce a masking policy other than asking people to leave, LeDoux said.
LeDoux said he would not be surprised if people attending the tournament caught COVID while there, but he also was not ready to say it was the cause. Past sporting events, such as the Northern Lights Conference wrestling championships held the first week of December at Kodiak High School, also had large groups of people show up without wearing masks and COVID outbreaks did not occur following them, LeDoux said.
It is up to individual schools to decide whether or not they host large events.
“When it comes to other events and activities, we’ll definitely take a look at what’s going on the days preceding those events and make a good decision on contagion,” Hecht said.
