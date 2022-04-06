The conversation over waste management and bear safety usually centers around the wellbeing of humans, and while that is important, there is another side to the story. Human trash poses a threat to the health and wellbeing of bears on this island, wildlife biologist Nathan Svoboda said.
In October, Svoboda, who’s with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, made the tough decision to kill a sick bear that was hanging around Selief Lane. Before her death, the bear was acting and looked strange. She was unsteady, did not respond to loud noises and, despite the weather turning cold and bears normally weigh their most that time of year, she was bony, Svoboda said.
After conducting an necropsy, researchers at Fish and Game determined the bear had a blockage at the base of her stomach, in the area leading to her intestines, which caused the bear to starve, suffer and get sick, Svoboda said. This blockage was made up of soda can wrappings, tea packages and other types of indigestible, human trash.
The necropsy also showed that the bear had been lactating, meaning that she probably had cubs. Depending on their age they may have died because they did not have their mother to take care of them, he said.
“People need to know that when they’re not handling their trash properly, these are the sort of results that we get,” Svoboda said. “It’s not just bears getting into trash and making a mess.”
Svoboda has been with Fish and Game on the island for nine years. This is the first time that he has heard of an animal becoming fatally sick from eating trash. However, animals often retreat into the woods and isolate themselves when they are sick, so there is a change that more bears have suffered the same fate, he said.
It is impossible to eliminate all human-bear contact, Svoboda said. If there’s a poor salmon run or a meager berry season, then bears will probably come into town, he said. The best thing that humans can do is properly take care of their trash, so that when bears come by, they can’t find food and will leave, he said.
If a bear does find food in trash — digestible or otherwise — then the bear will keep returning and become dependent on human waste. Once that happens, wildlife troopers may need to put the animals down for public safety or the animal might get sick, he said.
Even just one visit may be dangerous for bears. The female who died in October may have consumed the trash that killed her over the course of many years or in a single setting, according to Svoboda. It’s impossible to tell, he said.
Despite this incident, Kodiak is considered an exemplary place where humans can live in close proximity to bears. In fact, Svoboda often gets calls from people outside of the town — and sometimes even outside of the country — asking how Kodiakans can coexist so well with their bear neighbors.
“We are a leader in how to live responsibly with bears … because we have a good community that is very knowledgeable about bears and tries to limit interactions,” Svoboda said. “I think it’s important to recognize that overall we do a really good job.”
However, even the best of communities slip up, which is why people need to remain vigilant about waste disposal, he said.
All of the trash receptacles on the island are required to be bear resistant, so as long as people properly close waste bins, bears should stay away, he said. If a dumpster is full, take trash directly to the landfill, he said. People should also be cautious of leaving food outside — clean grills, bring in any animal food, and if someone does have outside animals, they should have electric fences, according to Svoboda.
