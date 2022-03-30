The Kodiak Electric Association will be mailing out a ballot for its Board of Directors election on March 31. Votes must be received by noon on April 22.
Five candidates are running for three, three-year spots on the board: Mark Anderson, Linda Freed, Meghan Kelly, Matthew Moir and David Odell, according to a press release from KEA.
Anderson is a banker who moved to Kodiak 24 years ago with his wife and three pre-school aged kids, according to his candidate profile.
“As a banker here for many years I gradually came to realize how important a reliable source of electricity is for our fishing community, both harvesters and processors,” Anderson’s candidate profile said. “The investments and commitment from past board members and management is something we all benefit from today. It is my goal thi keep this pattern of sound investment today for a better future!”
Freed has been a member of the KEA Board of Directors for several terms already. While she was on the Board of Directors, KEA maintained the standard of having 100% of the island’s electricity coming from renewable energy while maintaining diesel plants for emergency backups, her profile says.
“Electricity is the cornerstone of a community’s quality of life and its economic success,” her candidate profile said. “I have a strong commitment to the community of Kodiak and the [Kodiak Electric Association] mission and vision… KEA has become a world leader in energy independence, and I have been honored to be a small part of this.
Kelly has experience working for and being in administrative positions: She is the Board Support Officer for Afognak Native Corp., where she assists the nine members on the corporation’s Board of Directors, according to her candidate profile. She is also on the board of directors for the Hospice and Palliative Care of Kodiak and the Kodiak Humane Society, according to her profile.
“KEA is an incredible asset to our community, and I am proud to tell people about the innovative work being performed by our cooperative,” Kelly’s candidate profile stated. “I would like to lend my abilities and skills to this team of local leaders and to serve… my fellow members.”
Moir, who has worked for North Pacific Seafoods for over 35 years, has a vision for the future of KEA: Since power generation sources have been established, he believes that it is time for KEA to reduce its debt obligations while managing long-term growth and infrastructure, his candidate profile states.
“Balancing power generation and total system demand while maintaining affordable rates will be key to our future,” his profile states. “The seafood industry and community needs affordable, dependable power to be competitive in today’s global market and in our everyday lives.”
Odell has lived in Chiniak for more than 40 years, according to his candidate profile. During that time, he has witnessed the rapid growth of the electrical grid: When he first moved there, he did not have electricity or phones, but KEA changed that, his profile stated.
He has experience working on the construction of the Alaska Pipeline and Terror Lake hydroelectric project as part of his 30 years in the construction business — all of it in Kodiak.
“I appreciate the effort of KEA to bring power to some of our rural communities, such as Chiniak, Pasagshak and Port Lions,” his profile stated. It went on to say,” The current KEA board is doing a great job and I would like to be a part of that.”
Ballots will be mailed alongside postage-paid envelopes and must be returned in those envelopes. The election results will be announced at KEA’s 80 Annual Membership Meeting on April 25.
The signed, postage-paid return envelopes will be entered into a prize drawing at the Annual Membership Meeting. Two members will win certificates valued at $250 to be used for electricity.
