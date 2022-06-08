Meet Kodiak’s newest Olympic medalist: Amy Canavan.
Canavan lifted her way to four medals — three silvers and one bronze — at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Tuesday inside the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.
The bright lights and big stage did not affect Kodiak’s powerlifter. She was locked in from the start, completing 9-of-9 lifts. Canavan knocked it out of the park in front of a national audience — the event was streamed on ESPN3.
“It was really, really cool,” Canavan said.
Canavan’s objective was to concentrate on one lift at a time. She repeated that nine times over and joined fellow Kodiak Special Olympics powerlifters Christopher Kavanaugh, Britney Tregarthen and Eric Mangrobang as medalists at a World or USA competition.
“We had a lot of people in the audience. She was looking at the bar, and I was looking at her. We didn’t even see anybody out there,” said Lindsay Knight, Canavan’s local and state coach. “There was a lot of support and a lot of people yelling for her. She was focused and determined.”
Canavan — a veteran on the Special Olympics scene — grabbed silver in her division for deadlift (198 pounds), bench press (121) and combination (429), and a bronze in squat (110).
Initially, Knight thought Canavan had won four silvers when she tied for second in the squat with a lifter from Mississippi. However, per rules, the silver went to the lifter who weighed less.
Canavan didn’t care, as she had more colors to add to the gold that she won as a member of Kodiak’s 2001 World Games floor hockey team that competed in Anchorage.
She admitted that emotions filled her body before the event, especially with her uncle and aunt in the audience. However, the nerves went away when she completed her first lift.
“I had a lot of the Alaska team cheering for me, and they were proud of me,” Canavan said.
In powerlifting, every lifter gets three lifts in each discipline. Knight’s strategy was to open each event with a weight he knew she could do.
“I wanted her on the board,” he said.
Canavan is one of 42 athletes and unified partners from Alaska competing in Orlando this week. Team Alaska arrived at the Games on Saturday and was one of the first states to be announced during Sunday’s opening ceremonies.
“It was awesome. We got to see Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, Goofy and all the Disney characters,” Canavan said.
With over 5,500 athletes and coaches competing in 19 events, Canavan said it’s been fun mingling and trading state pins with the other athletes. On Tuesday, she competed against competitors from Oklahoma, Mississippi and Wyoming.
Knight referred to the 26-year-old from Oklahoma as Canavan’s nemesis. The Sooner State competitor won gold in all four events, barely besting Canavan in bench and deadlift.
“She was a good competitor. It was fun to compete with her,” Canavan said.
Now that her competition is over, Canavan gets to relax. She watched Team Alaska compete in bocce Wednesday and has a trip to Animal Kingdom planned later this week.
“I’m just having a blast and a good old time here,” Canavan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.