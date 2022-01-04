The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation issued 548 notices of intent to sue the U.S. Department of the Interior over the DOI’s alleged contamination of land that was transferred over to Alaskan Native corporations through the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. Each notice of intent represents an allegedly contaminated site, 13 of which are on Kodiak.
The Department of Environmental Conservation claims that the federal government failed to clean up these sites before Alaska Native corporations took possession of them and refused to take action after the lands were transferred in the notices, which were filed on Dec. 17. The contamination has led to significant health and environmental problems, and has been a financial burden to Native corporations, the DEC claims.
“We need the federal government to finally take action on prioritizing the cleanup of these sites that continue to contaminate our drinking water and our subsistence foods,” Hallie Bissett, the executive director of Alaska Native Village Corporation Association, said in a press release.
There are notices of intent concerning the following areas in Kodiak: Bruhn Point; Buskin Beach; Entrance Point; East Cape Harbor Defense; Kodiak Bruhn Point Landfill; Buskin Beach Asphalt Disposal Area; Buskin Beach Swampy Acres; Cape Chiniak Tracking Station; the Coast Guard Support Center; Little Navy Annex; Lumber Mill Tyonek; Kodiak Tracking Station; and North Cape Harbor Defense.
Over the course of several decades, the Department of Environmental Conservation has surveyed many of these sites with assistance from the Army Corps of Engineers, the Coast Guard and the Environmental Protection Agency.
The Bureau of Land Management and the United States Congress also identified these sites as contaminated years ago, and for some of them even decades ago. In 1990, Congress requested that the Bureau of Land Management make a list of contaminated sites and in 2014, Congress made the same request to the Department of Interior. By 2019, the Bureau of Land Management identified 1,179 contaminated sites that were transferred from the federal government to Alaskan Native corporations.
The Department of Environmental Conservation asked the Department of the Interior to clean up these sites in a letter it sent in May 2021, but the DOI did not respond nor take any action, according to the notices.
The Department of the Interior declined to comment on the notices of intent to sue.
This action coincides with the 50 anniversary of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act.
“50 years after the passage of ANCSA, the contamination that the federal government left behind still threatens the health of Alaska Natives and limits the use of lands that were meant to be a resource for them in exchange for their aboriginal rights,” said Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy in a press release. “Alaska Native people did not expect that the federal government would transfer contaminated lands in fulfillment of its obligations under ANCSA, but that is what happened.”
The Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act established the Alaska Native regional corporations and the Alaska Native village corporations. It transferred 44 million acres of land to the regional and village corporations to be owned by shareholders, and also paid the regional and village corporations $963.5 million for land lost in the settlement agreement.
