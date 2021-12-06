The state of Alaska will move forward with construction of a replacement vessel for the aging M/V Tustumena that will have vehicle and passenger capacities 40% greater than the existing ferry.
The announcement was made by Gov. Mike Dunleavy and Alaska Department of Transportation Commissioner Ryan Anderson during a Saturday afternoon stop in Kodiak.
If completed as announced, the vessel will be able to transport 52 vehicles and 250 passengers, according to the Department of Transportation.
“It will be a larger vessel with increased capacity,” Anderson said. “It will also be able to make the best use of today’s modern technology, with more fuel-efficient engines and be more sustainable and operate more consistently throughout this region.”
CONSTRUCTION PROCESS
Anderson said ship builders will place bids for work on the new ship, and new legislation allows DOT to be flexible in how it can select the construction management and general contractor. The functional design has been completed, but the detailed design needs to start.
“This new law allows us to team with contractors so we will be able to take this design and get a construction contractor on board in January to help us work through the final phases of the design,” Anderson said. “It allows us to construct a productive ship more quickly and efficiently and there will be a lot of innovations by bringing contractors on board early and figuring this out in the best way possible.”
He added it will also guarantee a specific cost before construction begins, barring increases in supply costs or inflation.
Anderson said the state has not preselected a shipyard for the bid.
The DOT acknowledged building a ship the size of the replacement vessel can be difficult, but hopes that “our in-state shipyards look for a way to compete and bid so work can be kept here in Alaska, adding fuel to our economy.
“The vessel will be designed to accommodate most of the ports it visits,” Anderson said.
OTHER FERRY SYSTEM IMPROVEMENTS
Dunleavy and Anderson said other improvements and changes are being made to the ferry system, including contracting with private partners to serve the southeast Alaska panhandle communities of Angoon, Hoonah, Tenakee Springs, Pelican and Gustavus while the ferry LeConte is laid up for planned winter maintenance.
The decision, Anderson said, will fill any service gaps to those communities served by the LeConte. The LeConte provides connections to Juneau and Kake. Outsourced service will run from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28.
“We will continue to try these different ways in order to maintain service as our aging ships go in for repairs,” Anderson said.
The M/V Hubbard, an Alaska-class ferry vessel serving Prince William Sound, also will undergo $14 million in upgrades in Ketchikan to add crew quarters.
“This will add flexibility so the vessel can have a longer range and serve communities longer,” Anderson said.
Another critical addition to the Alaska Marine Highway system is a new operations board created by a bill sponsored by Alaska House Speaker Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak. Board members are being selected by the governor, House and Senate. It will meet for the first time in January.
“It will be an opportunity for us here at the DOT to hear from the board and really understand what the future of the highway marine system should be,” Anderson said.
On Saturday, Stutes said the new board will provide solid oversight and collaboration with the Department of Transportation.
Anderson said the state intends to take advantage of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Joe Biden. The infrastructure bill includes more than $1 billion earmarked for ferry systems nationwide.
The bill carves out another $250 million for electric or low-emitting ferry pilot programs for the most sailing route miles spread out over five years. Another $110 million has been earmarked over five years for the Alaska Construction of Ferry Boats and Ferry Terminal Facilities Program.
Dunleavy said creating a better maintenance schedule will be key to improving the ferry system.
“It’s been a problem for years because when you build a boat and then wait until it falls apart, you ask the legislature for money and it becomes a political tussle,” Dunleavy said. “It shouldn’t be that way with our roads, our buses or our Marine Highway System.”
He said Alaska will be in a good spot for years to access resources to address transportation issues, “but we should not be complacent.”
“Looking at 10-, 15-, 20-year plans will bode well for the ferry system,” he said.
Dunleavy said he expects to see more funding allocated to the Marine Highway System in coming months, including federal money. Money saved from consistently patching up the Tustumena will depend on a number of factors, he said.
“The board will guide us and do an assessment on all of the boats, schedules and service locations and come up with a rational approach as opposed to a political approach to the ferry system,” Dunleavy said.
TIMELINE FOR NEW VESSEL
The Tustumena replacement vessel will be placed out to bid in the coming months, and will take at least five years before it enters service, Dunleavy said.
“Once it is completed, the Tustumena replacement vessel will be homeported in Kodiak,” Dunleavy said. The $2 million spent annually on the current vessel would then be re-allocated elsewhere in the state’s transportation and ferry system budget.
Dunleavy said a new name for the ferry will be selected from the winner of an essay contest. Alaska law, he said, requires that new vessels must be named after the state’s glaciers.
“I am committed to having a ferry system that not only connects our coastal communities but is also sustainable well into the future,” Dunleavy said. “That is the key for a lot of things that we need as we look at the future of Alaska for our kids and our grandkids — what we put together now needs to be sustainable. That includes the Highway Marine system in terms of operations and maintenance.”
According to Anderson, construction will be paid for by federal funding spread out over several years. The ferry’s estimated cost will be between $200 million and $250 million. Current design estimates place construction at $237 million.
While under construction, the state will continue to use the Tustumena. The ferry is scheduled to be laid up in Seward over the winter for an $8 million federal overhaul to ensure continued service.
The Tustumena is one of the four original vessels commissioned in 1959 by the state as it established the ferry system. It was also the only one designed to service Southwest Alaska and the Aleutian Islands. Until the 1998 launch of the M/V Kennicott, homeported in Valdez, it was also the only ocean-class vessel.
Work on the Tustumena this winter will include passenger and vehicle elevator upgrades, steelwork and improvements to its superstructure coating, bridge deck and interior engineering systems. The Tusty will be out of service until June 30.
“DOT is committed to keeping the Tustumena running over the next five years so that service will continue and there won’t be a break,” Anderson said.
Stutes, long an advocate of the Alaska Marine Highway System, thanked the governor for the announcement of the new ferry.
“I’m so delighted that I just want to start jumping for joy at the prospect that we are going to be building a new Tustumena,” Stutes said Saturday. “It’s been a long time coming and we need it. Coastal Alaska is grateful to (Gov. Dunleavy’s) focus on the Alaska Marine Highway.”
Stutes emphasized the ferry system’s importance.
“Everyone knows that the Alaska Marine Highway System has been one of my major focuses because it’s just so important to rural, coastal Alaskans,” Stutes said. “Gov. Dunleavy heard Alaskans, heard Kodiakans say that this is important to us and he reacted.”
Kodiak Island Borough Mayor Bill Roberts said he welcomed the news of the new ferry as something that has long been needed.
“I was glad to hear that we are going to do that, or at least pull the purse strings and put the RFP out,” Roberts told KDM on Saturday. “That was the Borough Assembly’s No. 1 priority on our capital improvement projects list.
Roberts said he expects everyone in Kodiak to be happy about news of the replacement vessel.
“I think everyone in Kodiak should be glad to hear it because it means investment in the ferry system,” he said. “I think we are moving in the right direction to make the Marine Highway System continue to be permanent.
Koniag Inc. President Shauna Hegna, who hosted Saturday’s announcement, said the replacement vessel is critical to Kodiak Island’s native villages as well. The Tustumena serves Port Lions and Ouzinkie and has in the past made stops in Old Harbor.
“For maritime people like us (the Alutiiq people), the sea is our super highway connecting us not only to ourselves and to resources but is also critical to preserving our way of life,” Hegna said. “For nearly six decades, the Tustumena has been the backbone of our super highway.”
Hegna grew up in Kodiak’s villages.
“I have very fond memories as a high school student of taking the ferry to other villages to compete in volleyball and basketball tournaments,” Hegna said. “But regardless of fond memories, I think everyone on Kodiak will tell you that it’s time for an upgrade.”
Hegna said the call to replace the Tustumena with a larger vessel came almost after she entered service in 1964.
“In and around Kodiak, the demand immediately surpassed her capacity,” Hegna said. “In villages like Ouzinkie and Port Lions where there are no grocery stores people rely on taking the ferry to Kodiak so they can get groceries. ... Regular service also provides reliable transportation during stormy weather, which is often the case in Kodiak. Village residents can safely take the ferry home when planes aren’t flying.”
For Old Harbor, she said, the ferry provides a more affordable option to transport vehicles, equipment and bulk supplies from the mainland to the village than a private shipping company.
“At the end of the day, this ferry is about jobs, tourism and growing our local economy and connecting our communities,” Hegna said.
