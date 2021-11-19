Kodiak Island Borough School District hit its enrollment projection of 2,304 students for the current school year, according to Superintendent Larry LeDoux.
Kodiak school enrollment has remained relatively flat during the past three fiscal years (2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22), but the island’s overall student population has been dropping for the past decade.
In fact, Kodiak has lost 311 students, or 11.8% of its student population, since the 2009-10 fiscal year, according to KDM calculations done on school district data.
“The enrollment trend history just shows a steady decline over the years,” LeDoux said.
The 2009-2010 school year saw an overall student count of 2,615, according to district data. And it fluctuated between 2,587 and 2,572 students over the next four years.
The first noticeable drop was in the 2014-15 school year, when enrollment dropped to 2,483 students, followed by 2,547 students in 2016-17, 2,431 students in 2017-18, and the district briefly increased to 2,445 students in 2018-19. The next drop occurred in 2019-20, when the student count reached 2,372, followed by 2,322 students in 2020-21.
The past two years have seen an increase in students being homeschooled through the AKTeach, according to LeDoux, in large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LeDoux provided a student enrollment report during Monday’s Board of Education meeting.
“We have to predict a year ahead of time what our enrollment will be, and we expected to lose 10 students this year overall as a district,” LeDoux said. “That is much better than the thousands of students other districts in the state have lost.” In the 2020-21 school year, the school district enrolled a total of 2,316 students.
Based on enrollment averages from November reports submitted by each school, the district’s overall student enrollment was at 2,264 spread across town and rural schools and AKTeach, the district’s homeschool option.
As of November, Kodiak High School had 622 students enrolled in person and another 90 in the Kodiak Virtual Learning Academy program. Kodiak Middle School enrolled 436 students in sixth through eighth grade.
For town elementary schools, Main Elementary enrolled 177, Peterson had 194 students, East Elementary had 290 and North Star had 242 students.
For village and rural schools, Old Harbor was the largest, enrolling 32 students across all grades. Chiniak School had 19 students, Ouzinkie School had 19 students and Akhiok and Port Lions schools each had 14 students.
AKTeach enrolled 208 total students in its program, including 194 full-time students, four half time and 10 part time. This includes 76 students who have transferred from brick-and-mortar schools to homeschool.
In the 2020-2021 school year, student enrollment numbers fluctuated due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, causing the district to go remote following the Thanksgiving holiday.
For town schools, North Star had 209 students, East Elementary had 209 students, Main had 145 students and Peterson had 195 students, including seven on remote learning.
Kodiak Middle School and Kodiak High School each had a combination of students in-school and ongoing remote learning enrollment due to COVID, according to the schools’ 2020 November monthly reports.
Kodiak Middle School had 330 students enrolled in person and 88 remotely, while Kodiak High School had 500 students attend in person and 107 in the remote learning option.
For AKTeach, 247 students were homeschooled through the district’s program.
In the villages, Old Harbor had 31 students in November 2020, Chiniak had 21 students, Port Lions had 15 students, and Ouzinkie had 14 students.
Districtwide, the number of intensive needs students reached 95, up by 11 from the previous year. The number of intensive needs students has been increasing for the last few years, according to LeDoux. In the 2020-21 school year, there were 86 intensive need students and 66 intensive need students for the 2019-20 school year.
LeDoux clarified that the district had identified 105 students with intensive needs, but the state typically challenges some of those cases.
LeDoux said the district expects no change in enrollment in the upcoming school year.
“We’re hoping to be stable, but it’s really difficult because when it’s related to revenue we know the student count, but we’re always working a year behind,” LeDoux said. “It’s like getting a job but not knowing how much you’re going to get paid until halfway through the year, so whatever you spend you don’t know if you’ll have enough money to pay for what you spent.”
Alaska’s funding formula is based on enrollment and average daily membership from the previous year, according to the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development.
Alaska Department of Education and Early Development defines average daily membership as the “aggregate number of full-time-equivalent students enrolled in a school district during the student count period for which a determination is being made, divided by the actual number of days that school is in session for the student count period for which the determination is being made.”
Each year, the state requires school districts to conduct a 20-day student count two weeks after the school year starts. The information must be submitted to DEED no later than the fourth Friday in October.
The information is then used to determine the school’s foundation funding for the first nine months of the next fiscal year. Funding for the last three months is finalized based on the final count.
The state only provides 90% of base student allocation for students enrolled in the AKTeach program, but receives more funding for intensive needs students due to the increased resources needed to help their learning needs.
LeDoux stressed that intensive needs funding “isn’t a revenue generator; it’s a funded mandate.”
“It’s money to provide services intensive kids need,” LeDoux said.
According to Sandy Daws, the district’s chief financial officer, the district will receive an initial report from the Department of Education in December based on the numbers submitted as part of the annual 20-day count.
“In December, we’ll have probably an 80% confirmation and then we’ve got another month and half for special education numbers because the state has checks and balances,” Daws said. “Because of that, we don’t get the final foundation numbers until March.”
When looking at the 10-year decline in enrollment, LeDoux said a number of reasons factor into the decline, from cost of living and jobs to people simply leaving the island.
“It’s not a simple answer,” LeDoux said. “It’s become difficult for families to find affordable housing to raise families in Kodiak through the years. “Rents are high and it’s expensive to live here, and if it’s expensive to live here, it’s even more expensive to raise families.”
He added that families are always moving off-island “for a myriad of reasons.”
RURAL SCHOOLS
LeDoux noted that a large reduction has come from rural schools.
In the 2009-10 school year, Larsen Bay, Karluk and the Danger Bay logging camp community on Afognak Island all had schools open. As the population dropped in the villages, the enrollment dropped as well.
According to the Alaska Department of Education, rural schools must maintain enrollment of at least 10 students to justify state funding. If they dip below 10, the schools are shuttered and the students are enrolled in the homeschool program.
Danger Bay School closed in the fall 2017 — and it was not the first time in its history. It has been closed and re-opened several times since 2006.
The school board closed Larsen Bay and Karluk schools the following year, also not a first for either school. Chiniak School has been closed before as well.
“Larsen Bay used to be our fourth-biggest rural school, with 80 students at one point and now it’s closed,” LeDoux said. “Port Lions used to have close to 100 students, followed by Old Harbor and Ouzinkie, and now they are down in the 20s and 30s. There’s been a shift away from our rural sites.”
LeDoux said that rural school closures can be a common concern across the state.
“Any time a community reaches a small enough size, parents get frightened that their school might close, and if the school closes it really affects the community,” LeDoux said.
