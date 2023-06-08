The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly has unanimously approved an offer for Scott Ellis to be the new chief for the Bayside Volunteer Fire Department.
Ellis is currently an acting fire marshal in Connecticut with more than 30 years experience in firefighting.
The previous Bayside fire chief, Lee Finlayson, left Kodiak on May 31. Interim Fire Chief Carol Scott has stepped in until a replacement could be found.
That appears to have been a faster process than many people thought.
“I’ve made a job offer, they countered, and the fire board has accepted that counter and [is] willing to pay that amount,” Borough Manager Aimee Williams said during the June 1 Assembly meeting.
In his application for the position Ellis was asked: “What is your philosophy on volunteer work, specifically Fire/EMS services?
Part of his response stated: “The great paradox of the 21st Century Fire Department, whether volunteer, combination, call, or career, is that the benefits of professional advancement must be tempered against those traditions which are the fabric of the service itself. I reject the notion that today’s community members, and specifically young adults, lack the ambition or internal fortitude and drive for volunteer firefighting.”
The salary requested by Ellis was $113,000. The Assembly accepted the request by a 5-0 vote.
“He is very highly qualified and has plenty of work experience coming,” Williams said. “This is a candidate that we have made a job offer to in the past, and he was unable to come. So, it was a quick interview and a quick approval process from the fire board.”
Added Borough Mayor Scott Arndt: “I’ve also met the applicant when he was in town two years ago, and both him and his wife will be a great fit for Kodiak.”
Ellis could start by the end of July, according to Williams.
