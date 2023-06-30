Kodiak’s powerhouse Civil Air Patrol squadron left April’s Pacific Region Color Guard Cadet Competition wondering what went wrong.
Kodiak — the defending Pacific champions — felt good about its performance, and the cadets were confident that they had punched a return trip to Dayton, Ohio, for the national competition.
When the results were announced at the 12-team competition in Oregon, Kodiak’s six cadets were left on the outside looking in. Third place. Washington and California swooped in and earned the region’s two berths to the national competition.
“We noticed there were some issues with the scores. Some of the teams had impossible scores,” Kodiak squadron leader Edward Stickel said. “If you totaled up all the possible scores for that event, their scores were 100 points above what was possible.”
Stickel tossed the challenge flag, and after a nearly two-month audit of the scores, Kodiak hurdled California in the standings and is now off to nationals for the second year in a row.
When Kodiak left Oregon, they had two first-place showings and two runner-up places. When the new scores were released last week, Kodiak’s cadets snagged five firsts, enough to bump them up in the standings.
Kodiak won indoor posting of colors, physical fitness, element drill, uniform build and uniform inspection. The islanders were third in outdoor posting of colors and sixth in the written exam and quiz bowl.
“They are happy, but also nervous because we pretty much lost a month of training for nationals,” Stickel said.
The two-day National Color Guard Cadet Competition begins July 15. Half of Kodiak’s six-person squad — Connor Burnside, Liam Long and CJ Ancheta — is returning to Dayton, while the other half — Peyton Eaker, Kaylin Burnside and Vivian Lorch — just started competing in October, replacing graduated cadets.
After Brandon Lorch, Hunter Simeonoff and Bella Klier helped Kodiak win its fourth state title in December, the trio gave way to the youngsters but stayed in the program to help coach.
The younger cadets soaked up the guidance of the veteran performers. That showed at the regional competition, and now they get a shot to better Kodiak’s runner-up finish at last year’s national competition.
The national meet features 16 of the top cadet programs nationwide. The teams will be put through 12 grueling events.
“From breakfast to dinner, it is nothing but competing all day long,” Stickel said.
With three-time national champion Florida absent from this year’s entrant list, first place is up for grabs. Florida won last year with 32 points, while Kodiak was runner-up with 62 points. The next closest team was 13 points behind.
Kodiak was the first cadet team from Alaska to earn a spot on the national stage. With the experience of competing on the big stage last year, Stickel expects even more fireworks for this upcoming trip.
“It is going to be a much more level playing field. I don’t think the scores are going to be that far apart this year,” Stickel said. “Kodiak has an excellent chance at winning nationals just as much as the other teams.”
— Kodiak’s Civil Air Patrol squadron is holding a “Learn to Survive: Lost in the Woods” training for kids Saturday at Camp Mueller. The training is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and free for kids ages 7 to 14.
— To donate to the patrol’s trip to the national competition, send checks to:
