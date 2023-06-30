Air patrol

EDWARD STICKEL photo

The Kodiak Civil Air Patrol team that placed second at the regional tournament and will compete at the national competition in July in Ohio. 

Kodiak’s powerhouse Civil Air Patrol squadron left April’s Pacific Region Color Guard Cadet Competition wondering what went wrong.

Kodiak — the defending Pacific champions — felt good about its performance, and the cadets were confident that they had punched a return trip to Dayton, Ohio, for the national competition. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.