A growing wave of multi-colored fentanyl — called rainbow fentanyl — has law enforcement in Alaska and nationwide concerned since it’s apparently designed to target children due to its bright colors.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, “rainbow fentanyl has appeared recently in several forms in cities across the country.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.