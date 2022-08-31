A growing wave of multi-colored fentanyl — called rainbow fentanyl — has law enforcement in Alaska and nationwide concerned since it’s apparently designed to target children due to its bright colors.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, “rainbow fentanyl has appeared recently in several forms in cities across the country.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be between 50 and 100 times more potent than morphine. The state saw a 71% increase in opioid deaths in Alaska from 2020 to 2021. Of 196 opioid-related deaths, 145 were attributed to fentanyl.
Alaska State Troopers communications director Austin McDaniel noted while there’s yet to be a confirmed case in Alaska, “It’s just a matter of time until it will be.”
It recently hit the Northwest, including cities in Washington and Oregon. A version seized in Portland “resembles thick pieces of brightly-colored sidewalk chalk,” the DOJ stated in a news release.
“Some versions seized elsewhere in pill or tablet form resemble candy,” the DOJ stated. The Alaska Department of Health issued an advisory as part of its continued awareness campaign on the risks fentanyl poses, regardless of its form.
“A new and particularly troubling form is rainbow-colored illegally manufactured fentanyl,” the state health department cited. “It comes in many forms, including pills that might look like candy and be attractive to youth. Illicit/illegal rainbow fentanyl is becoming more common in some states, so please be aware.”
McDaniel said state law enforcement has been busy trying to curtail the overall fentanyl flow into the state.
State and federal agencies said fentanyl poses a risk because it can be fabricated to look like other drugs or prescription pills, or could be used to lace other illegal drugs.
“Just 3 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal for most people, and anyone that consumes illegal narcotics should be aware that the substances they are consuming may contain fatal amounts,” McDaniel said.
In the first three months of 2022, the state seized enough fentanyl “to kill over 600,000 Alaskans.”
According to the U.S. Justice Department, most of the illegal drugs are imported from China into Mexico, manufactured and then distributed into the United States. From October to July, San Diego area border customs agents alone seized 5,091 pounds.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy in May labeled the rise of fentanyl-related overdoses a crisis for Alaska. Dunleavy noted that “these drug dealers will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, including being charged with manslaughter if an individual ingests that drug and dies.”
The multi-colored variant adds a whole new concern, he added.
“We really want this message to sink in with our young people, and with really all Alaskans, that one single pill containing a fatal dose of fentanyl just might take your life,” McDaniel said.
