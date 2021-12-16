The Kodiak Alaska State Troopers Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit arrested two Kodiak residents for alleged drug sales Dec. 7 following an investigation.
According to an AST news release, SDEU members conducted an investigation on Dec. 1 involving the sale of powdered fentanyl and fentanyl pills in Kodiak.
During the investigation, troopers identified Nevada Penaloza-Angell, 23, and Christian Nicart, 24, both of Kodiak, as being allegedly involved.
According to AST Sgt. Gary Frost, the amount and value of suspected fentanyl was hard to determine, and would have to be sent to a state test lab for final results.
“Powder fentanyl is not sold in that form because it takes one microgram to be considered used for pain management,” Frost said. It is usually cut with other drugs, such as heroin or methamphetamine, so it’s hard to determine its value.”
The unit also seized about 34 suspected fentanyl pills in two different packages, which were also sent to the lab for further testing. Frost said both far exceed any user amount, so it is indicative of sales.
Both Penaloza-Angell and Nicart were remanded to City of Kodiak Jail on felony second-degree and third-degree drug misconduct charges.
Frost said that as of Wednesday, Nicart was out on bail established by the court while Penloza-Angella remained in custody.
Frost said drugs continue to be a serious concern in Kodiak.
“We are now starting to see fentanyl increasingly in Kodiak,” Frost said. “It has taken a longer time to take effect here, as it is more prevalent in the Lower 48 and Anchorage, but we are definitely seeing an uptick in seizures.”
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, there has been a national uptick in fentanyl-laced illicit drugs in the last few years and it has become the driver of recent increases of overdose-related deaths in the country.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid mixed or laced with other drugs, often designed to look like legitimate brands such as Oxycontin, Vicodin or other prescription drugs, according the Justice Department.
“Laboratory testing reveals that in 2021, four out of 10 fentanyl-laced fake pills contain a potentially lethal dose” and “the number of fake pills nationwide containing fentanyl has jumped nearly 430% since 2019,” according to the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.