Former Kodiak resident Astrid Mueller will pay a virtual visit to the island this week. Mueller, who recently published her book “Permission to Sparkle: Claim Your Desires + Spark Your Dream Life,” will perform a live reading and host a creative workshop through the Kodiak Public Library Association on Friday, April 29, via Facebook.
The goal of the workshop is to encourage creativity and curiosity and open the minds of those who attend.
“When we normally run our daily lives, we’re so used to just using our logical mind … which is limited. ‘Oh, you can only do this,’ ‘This has never been done before,’” Mueller said. “I help them bypass that and see what their hearts want, see their full genius and use their full wisdom.”
A person’s “full wisdom,” is the culmination of their logical thinking, their creativity, intuition and an innate connection that people have to the universe, she said. Tapping into that will make people more joyful and help them improve their lives and inspire them to connect with the people around them, she said.
Mueller tries to use her full wisdom and it has served her well. Her positivity and joy helped her preserve through her cancer treatment, she said.
Mueller was diagnosed with cancer during the pandemic, the KDM reported. She was forced to leave Kodiak, where she had lived for the past nine years, and move to Anchorage where she knew no one, KDM reported.
Despite this, she continued to pursue happiness in her life and during this time period she finished writing “Permission to Sparkle,” she said. During the workshop, Mueller will read excerpts of her book and suggest activities for creativity, such as sharing journaling prompts, she said.
“There is just so much negativity in the world right now, so much fear-based thinking, wars and challenges ... that can really weigh people down,” Mueller said. “This is why this workshop is so helpful because it helps you to refocus on what brings you joy and creates joy in your life no matter what is going on. That is what happened to me: because I created joy through my cancer treatment and it helped me feel better, it helped me hear better, it helped me find my superpowers.”
She received her last chemotherapy treatment on Thursday, she said. Even before her treatment finished, she fully embraced her life: she moved to Palmer, started two bands — A Sparkling Surprise and The Stardust Experiment — and is continuing her work as a business consultant, she said. Mueller has also been running free creativity workshops and to promote her book, she said.
The workshop will be streamed from the Kodiak Public Library Association’s Facebook page on Friday from 2:30-3:30 p.m.
