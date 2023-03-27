The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is unsure if it will be able to cover the school district’s current budget deficit of $4.1 million for the upcoming fiscal year.
The Kodiak Island Borough School District is currently tasked with trying to balance its budget for Fiscal Year 2024, which starts on July 1. The Board of Education and the Borough Assembly discussed the school district’s budget last Thursday during a joint meeting, and the Board of Education has sent out a notice for a special meeting and public hearing to discuss the budget this Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Currently, the Kodiak Island Borough School District is projecting it will receive about $44.5 million in local, state and federal funding next year, including $24.8 million from the state through its current per-student allocation funding formula.
The school district is projecting expenses totaling $48.6 million for Fiscal Year 2024. There haven’t been any meaningful increases in state funding formulas for Alaska schools since 2017, according to Board of Education President Dave Johnson.
The Alaska House Education Committee voted 5-2 last Wednesday in favor of raising the amount Alaska pays K-12 schools per student, a figure known as the base student allocation, according to reporting done by James Brooks with Alaskabeacon.com. He also reported that the Alaska Senate’s bipartisan majority has indicated it supports an increase in funding.
Sen. President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, has told KDM in previous reporting that he didn’t believe the House of Representatives would be as generous as the Senate when it comes to increased student funding.
In other words, any potential increase in per-student funding is far from certain at this point.
During the Board of Education’s and Assembly’s joint meeting last week, Assembly Member Scott Arndt said: “We’re talking about potentially a $5.2 million difference this year in what Kodiak Island Borough School District could receive from the state or not. That’s a major, major undertaking, and the [more] we can solidify stuff from the state, the better off we’re all going to be.”
The Borough Assembly, which creates the amount of funding Kodiak public schools ultimately will receive, has limited options available to cover the deficit, according to conversations during the joint meeting.
Some discussion arose in the meeting about increasing mill rates to fund the school district’s deficit.
“It’s not fair to our community, our population, right now,” Assembly Member Larry LeDoux said in the joint meeting. “The only thing we could do to fund [the deficit] is to raise the mill rate if we don’t find some other way to do it.”
The mill rate is the “tax rate” for the assessed value of a property. One mill is one dollar per $1,000 dollars of assessed value.
“There should be other streams of income for the borough rather than just mill rate, which falls on one specific part of our community,” Board of Education Member Jim Pryor said at the joint meeting. “Why not sales tax for the borough, which is a fair tax?”
To compensate for a budget deficit of $4.1 million, the current mill rate would have to increase by 2.79 mills based on Fiscal Year 2022’s 6.99 mills allocated for education, which translated into $10.2 million in support, according to data from the Borough’s Popular Annual Financial Report for the Fiscal Year ending June 30, 2022, and KDM research. For a property valued at $400,000, this would equate to an increase of about $1,100 in property taxes.
“I’m not in favor of raising the mill rate, but the subject did come up,” Board of Education Member Judy Carstens said at the joint meeting. “We discussed it, and it’s off the table.”
The Borough Assembly is scheduled to have a discussion on May 25 where it could adopt the school district budget.
“If we don’t receive [funds] from the state, then the borough is prepared to give us what we’re asking,” Carstens said in the joint meeting.
But Assembly Member Arndt wasn’t as certain, saying: “We’ll have to see.”
If necessary, the Board of Education may need to save some or all of the amount of the school district’s deficit. Raising student-to-teacher ratios, sharing teachers between schools, re-allocating resources and reviewing electives and other programs could save the district funds on staffing. These efficiencies could save the school district about $1.7 million after several years.
The Board of Education has said that teachers’ positions will not be cut if they are currently staffed, but could be reduced through attrition. The Board of Education has made it a goal for this Fiscal Year to reduce expenses through non-personnel expenses.
There is an extra fund balance that could carry the district through the next fiscal year. But for Fiscal Year 2025 there will be “substantial cuts to services” if the district doesn’t receive more funding, according to Johnson in an interview with KDM.
“I am in support of a lot of what I see,” Board of Education Member Katie Oliver said. “I support the use of fund balance as presented. I support increasing our ask from the borough, which I know we have a time horizon on, which is probably going to pre-date the work of the legislature and what we’ll know we will receive… . I was really interested in reducing non-personnel expenses to the greatest extent possible.”
After the Board of Education submits and preliminarily approves next year’s budget, the Borough Assembly has 30 days to determine the amount of money made available for school funding, according to a staff report.
“We can’t fix this in one year, we cannot make everything all better in one year,” Carstens said in the Board of Education work session. “But it doesn’t mean that we’re not going to continue to investigate for our students and to give them the opportunities they deserve.”
