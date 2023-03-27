School

KDM File photo

Students exit Kodiak High School. 

The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is unsure if it will be able to cover the school district’s current budget deficit of $4.1 million for the upcoming fiscal year.

The Kodiak Island Borough School District is currently tasked with trying to balance its budget for Fiscal Year 2024, which starts on July 1. The Board of Education and the Borough Assembly discussed the school district’s budget last Thursday during a joint meeting, and the Board of Education has sent out a notice for a special meeting and public hearing to discuss the budget this Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

