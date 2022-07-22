As a youth, Chris Polum was fascinated with being on the water and dreamed of being a teacher. Now, as an adult, the Kodiak native is mixing the two.
Polum and his family — wife Becky and 2-year-old son Bennett — are set to sail away on a two-year adventure on the 400-foot ship Logos Hope as part of Operation Mobilisation, a Christian missionary organization.
Polum will teach 9- and 11-year-olds whose parents are volunteering on the boat, while his wife will be mentoring the youths. Son Bennett is tagging along for the ride.
Spending two years away from home and family is a big commitment but one the Polums couldn’t pass up. It’s an opportunity of a lifetime and a chance to travel the world. The ship will make port calls in Europe and tentatively in Africa, staying in each city for up to a month.
“Some people look at us like we are crazy. Other people are like, ‘I would love to do that,’” Polum said.
Teaching on the water has been an idea for Polum ever since a Mercy Ship — another boat similar to Logos Hope — stopped in Kodiak decades ago. Even though Polum was 10, it was a moment that stuck with him.
“I remember going on board, and I remembered them having a school on board,” Polum said. “I thought that was so cool having a school on a ship.”
The timing to apply to teach on a boat wasn’t right when Polum — a 2008 graduate of Kodiak High School — started his teaching career 10 years ago at North Star Elementary. He had just married his wife. However, the dream never fizzled, and two years ago, the Polums started the application process for Logos Hope.
They sold their Kodiak house and are planning on selling their vehicles before leaving the island in early August. They will arrive in Albania — the ship’s first stop — in September. All they are taking with them is four totes and two suitcases.
While the ship is docked, most of the 400 people on board will help the community with whatever needs to be done. Logos Hope is also a floating book fair, with more than 7,000 books — educational and Biblical — on board for people to buy.
Along with teaching, Polum will spend time on shore doing ministry work, something he has done at the Kodiak Bible Chapel and Camp Woody.
“I love teaching at North Star, but I definitely felt called to do more full-time ministry, and this feels like a transition point,” he said. “It is a merging of my two passions.”
The downsides: Polum had to relinquish his duties as the C squad boys basketball coach for Kodiak High, and he will not get to watch his favorite NFL team, the Seattle Seahawks, play.
“I’ve watched every Seahawks game for the last 10 years,” he said. “I might get to watch one before we leave.”
That was a sacrifice worth taking for Polum.
“Part of what I am most looking forward to is teaching in a new experience — in a true multi-cultural setting,” he said. “You get to learn from the kids and their parents. I think that is really exciting.”
