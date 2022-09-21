Law enforcement officials in Kodiak arrested two men and confiscated illegal fentanyl pills, methamphetamines and heroin with an estimated street value of $656,000 last Friday. They also took possession of five handguns and $58,722 in cash.
The arrests of Mark Nason, 55, and Adam Ross, 42, both of Kodiak, and the drug captures were the culmination of a months-long investigation, according to a statement from the Alaska State Troopers’ Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit.
Nason remained in the Kodiak City Jail on $150,000 bond as of Tuesday morning. Ross was arraigned Saturday and released Monday on $10,000 bond.
Nason was arrested Friday afternoon while entering his Dodge Durango in a retail store parking lot on Mill Bay Road, according to law enforcement officials. At about the same time, troopers arrested Ross as he attempted to flee a camper parked on Sawmill Circle.
“There are two campers and an RV, and we observed him there,” said Sgt. Garrett Frost, the SDEU supervisor who led the investigation. “We announced as we approached the camper. Ross exited and ran up the hill behind the camper. When we gave him commands to stop, he stopped.”
Frost said Ross tried to throw bags of heroin off the trail as he fled. Ross faces multiple counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance. He was previously convicted of felony sale of controlled substances.
Frost said officers took extra care when confronting Nason, a 12-time convicted felon for violent offenses, in such a way to limit his movement, adding: “We watched him exit Safeway and we waited for him to get to his vehicle. We were concerned he had firearms, and we detained him immediately as quickly and inconspicuously as possible. It was our best option to get him detained out in the open without incident. He didn’t have a chance to do anything.”
Nason is charged with multiple counts of misconduct involving a controlled substance and misconduct involving weapons. SEDU found a loaded handgun and a lot of drugs in Nason’s Durango, Frost said. “A large quantity of the pills and a large chunk of meth were in Nason’s vehicle, and most of the rest was at his residence.”
The Alaska Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions is handling each of the cases. A spokesperson for the office did not return phone calls Tuesday morning.
The amount of illegal drugs, weapons and cash seized in the coordinated bust leads law enforcement officials to believe that the two were involved in a large trafficking operation. SEDU seized approximately 11,450 blue fentanyl pills, 3.15 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 89 grams of tar heroin, five handguns and $58,722 in cash.
The haul would have ended up sold on the streets of Kodiak or in Kodiak Island villages and is only a small percentage of the illegal drugs that have been flowing through Kodiak for years, Frost said.
“100 percent to be sold here in Kodiak or in the villages,” Frost noted. “I don’t know who they would be selling to, but these two have been working together for a long time. They go through a supply, they get resupplied in two or three weeks.”
The danger, especially from fentanyl, is real, Frost said. “The thing with fentanyl is right now it’s a big deal here. One pill can be lethal. You can do the math in comparing what we seized Friday with the population of the island.”
Six people have died from fentanyl overdoses or related causes in Kodiak since May 2021, according to Kodiak police. Each of the six had markers for fentanyl in their blood at autopsy.
Frost, who has led the state’s drug interdiction effort in Kodiak for five years, said drug trafficking is endemic in Kodiak. It has been more difficult to stop given Kodiak’s constantly shifting population, air and sea transit, and a lot of ready cash on the streets.
“We’re not going to stop it, but the team works hard to limit it and put those trafficking narcotics in jail,” Frost said. “We take somebody down, somebody else pops up. There’s a lot of money to be made here selling drugs. There’s a lot of people using here.”
The Alaska State Troopers, Coast Guard Base Kodiak Investigative Service and Kodiak Police Department each take part in drug investigations through the Kodiak office of the Troopers Statewide Drug Enforcement Team.
Kodiak SDEU is also part of the state of Alaska’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force. Frost said the team works hard and has had success busting up previous local drug trafficking organizations in Kodiak, including those with a Mexican cartel influence since 2018. But the work never stops, Frost said, adding: “This investigation, it’s a pretty significant deal. But it’s always something here, it’s a constant thing, and after Friday we’re right back at it.”
He said investigations like the one that yielded Friday’s bust take time and lots of legal maneuvering.
Said Frost: “We never would have made this bust if we hadn’t done the work beforehand. We conduct a lot of investigations and seize [other large] amounts of narcotics that don’t make it into the paper or on to a press release.
“We don’t necessarily talk about it because an investigation may be on-going at the time. For us to be successful like we were, it’s a means to an end to keep it quiet for a period of time. In the end, we want the community to know there are a lot of folks involved in narcotics in Kodiak and we are working diligently to try and prevent it,” Frost said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.