Law enforcement officials in Kodiak arrested two men and confiscated illegal fentanyl pills, methamphetamines and heroin with an estimated street value of $656,000 last Friday. They also took possession of five handguns and $58,722 in cash.

The arrests of Mark Nason, 55, and Adam Ross, 42, both of Kodiak, and the drug captures were the culmination of a months-long investigation, according to a statement from the Alaska State Troopers’ Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit. 

