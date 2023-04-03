The Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education approved its Fiscal Year 2024 initial budget at last Thursday’s meeting and will send it to the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly no later than April 28.
The school district had a $4.1 million budget deficit for Fiscal Year 2024 in previous budgeting conversations, and was able to reduce the projected deficit to $2.4 million, according to KIBSD documents. The largest change was in personnel costs.
The budget will have to balance before it receives final approval.
The school board considered a number of things while budgeting for the upcoming fiscal year — the amount of borough funding, the amount of state funding, health insurance renewal costs, site and department requests, staffing allocation on enrollment predictions, reallocation of positions, and the use of fund balance were all on the table.
The board will increase its ask from the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly by $500,000.
The Borough Assembly will have 30 days to determine the amount of money it will make available for school funding once it receives the official budget document.
The Fiscal Year 2024 budget with no reallocation is budgeted for $17.4 million for teacher salaries, $8.1 million for classified wages, $13.7 million for employee benefits, and $877,107 for professional and technical services. The sub-total for personnel expenses are $39.5 million and total expenses are $48.6 million.
A budget model with some reallocated teacher positions includes $38.7 million for personnel expenses and total expenses of $47.6 million.
Both of next year’s budget models include $411,258 for student travel, which is the same as Fiscal Year 2023.
Currently, teacher salaries are budgeted at $17.1 million, $7.6 million for classified wages, $13.5 million for employee benefits, and $877,107 for professional and technical services. The sub-total for personnel expenses are $38.6 million and total expenses are $47.7 million.
The Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education is considering, among other things, not
filling certain middle school and high school teaching positions as teachers leave the district as a way to
Raising student-to-teacher ratios, sharing teachers between schools, re-allocating resources and
reviewing electives and other programs could also be part of the Board of Education’s money saving
At the same time, the state legislature is looking at increasing the amount of funding that Alaska schools receive, a figure known as base student allocation. However, any potential increase in per-
student funding remains uncertain at this point.
There is an extra fund balance that could carry the district through the next fiscal year, if necessary. But
for Fiscal Year 2025 there will be “substantial cuts to services” if the district doesn’t receive more funding,
according to BOE President Dave Johnson, in a previous interview with KDM.
