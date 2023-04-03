The Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education approved its Fiscal Year 2024 initial budget at last Thursday’s meeting and will send it to the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly no later than April 28.

The school district had a $4.1 million budget deficit for Fiscal Year 2024 in previous budgeting conversations, and was able to reduce the projected deficit to $2.4 million, according to KIBSD documents. The largest change was in personnel costs.

