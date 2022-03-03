Ashley N. Klassen, 32, was charged with a Class C felony for possession of illicit drugs on Feb. 23.
Klassen was accused of being in possession of 0.43 grams of methamphetamine, nine fentanyl pills and 0.09 grams of heroin, according to documents filed by District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak.
Klassen was allegedly carrying approximately $108 worth of meth and between $720 and $900 worth of fentanyl, according to Sgt. Garrett Frost of the Kodiak Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit.
Members from the Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit saw Klassen enter a taxi on Feb. 22, according to the court documents. SDEU members followed the cab, which drove to the Kodiak Area Native Association building on Rezanof, the documents state. Members of the Alaska State Troopers and the Kodiak Police Department made a traffic stop when the cab was exiting the building, according to the document.
There were only two people in the cab: the driver and Klassen. There was a white purse in the back seat, next to Klassen, that she stated belonged to her, according to court documents. The drugs were found in her purse, court documents allege. Swabs of Klassen’s hands and purse tested positive for narcotics.
Klassen had violated the conditions of release for two other charges, according to court documents. One was a Class A Misdemeanor for Assault in the Fourth Degree for an alleged incident that happened in Kodiak, according to court documents. Charges were filed against Klassen in August 2021. The second was a Class B Felony for Misconduct Involving Controlled Substances in the Third Degree for an alleged incident that happened in Anchorage. The charge was filed against Klassen in November 2021.
Public Defender Maresa Anne Jenson was assigned to Klassen’s case. Jenson could not be reached for comment.
Klassen is facing a maximum sentence of five years for the charges made against her. There will be a preliminary hearing on March 14. She is in custody as of Wednesday, according to VINE, a national victim notification database.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.