Pieces of funding for the replacement of the M/V Tustumena and other ferry projects continue to be identified and announced.
The latest possibility is the $300 million being made available from the Federal Transit Administration. The money is being made possible through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s office said she played a “lead role in writing and negotiating.”
That funding, which is not yet attached to specific projects, will be channeled through one of three programs:
• The FTA’s Ferry Service for Rural Communities Program, a new program designed to provide funding to states that allow for basic essential ferry service in rural areas, was written by Murkowski’s office.
• The FTA’s Passenger Ferry Grant Program, which funds projects to support existing passenger ferry service, creates new ferry service, and upgrades and repairs ferry boats, among other things.
• The FTA’s Electric or Low-Emitting Ferry Pilot Program, which will provide competitive funding for low-emitting or electric ferries and related infrastructure needs.
“I grew up in coastal communities that rely on the Alaska Marine Highway System, so I’ve always recognized how critical Alaska’s ferry system is to our state,” Murkowski said, in a statement. “As we wrote this new law to prioritize infrastructure improvements, I put our ferry system right at the top of the list for needs that had to be addressed in Alaska.”
Earlier this year, Gov. Mike Dunleavy came to Kodiak to announce plans for the replacement of the Tustumena, which at the time was scheduled to be built at a cost of $200 million to $250 million with a finish date of 2027. Since then, an estimated cost of $237 million has become the official estimate.
The replacement vessel will be able to service more people and carry more vehicles than the Tustumena, and do so more comfortably. The number of people who will be able to ride the ferry will be able to increase from 160 to 250, according to previous statements made by Dunleavy.
The Tustumena replacement vessel will be able to carry 14 vans — two more than the Tusty can — and 55 vehicles, according to blueprints shared by the Alaska Department of Transportation. There will be a walkway in front of the observation deck, and 126 berths —22 more than the number on the Tustumena — according to the blueprints.
Federal funds are not the only things possibly available for the Tustumena replacement. In fact, the new state budget has funding for the project secured.
Earlier this month, Dunleavy said the budget includes $30 million for the planning and design of the vessel that will replace the Tustumena. And, separately, the state has set aside $20 million in funding for ferry overhauls, certifications and shore-side facility improvements, the largest amount in the state budget in at least more than a decade.
The state has planned to replace the Tustumena since at least 2013, but funding has always been among the problems in turning those plans into reality.
A decade ago, John Falvey, still in his current role of Marine Highway System general manager, was reported by KDM as unveiling what was called an “ambitious” plan for replacing the Tustumena.
At the time, the schedule called for a committee to begin drafting specifications and plans for the new ship starting in the fall of 2013, with construction starting in the fall of 2015.
Entering the design phase, Falvey reportedly wanted a ship about 320 feet long — bigger than the existing 296-foot Tustumena, but smaller than the 382-foot Kennicott.
Funding restraints eventually put a halt to those plans.
