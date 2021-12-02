For the last few months, Kodiak Island Borough Assembly Member Joe Delgado has been reciting a slice of history and acknowledgement that the Assembly meets on the ancestral lands of Alutiiq and Sugpiaq people.
Delgado, appointed to the assembly in August to fill the remaining year of former Assembly Member Duane Dvorak’s term, was born in Kodiak and raised in Ouzinkie and can trace his family back 4,000 years on the island.
“Kodiak Island Borough acknowledges that we are gathered in the Alutiiq/Sugpiaq homeland. We thank and acknowledge the 10 tribes of the Kodiak Alutiiq Region,” Delgado said during recent regular meetings. “The heritage and culture of the Alutiiq people continue to enrich our communities.”
Delgado’s land acknowledgment also recognizes its importance “because history is all too soon forgotten.”
“We recognize the complex history and rich culture of our Native community,” Delgado said. “We acknowledge a sometimes difficult history and the resilience of the Alutiiq families who make up an important part of our community today.”
“This is becoming something done around the state quite a lot,” Borough Mayor Bill Roberts said during the work session. “We needed to decide how to go about putting it into effect if we want it in the record at every regular meeting.”
Land acknowledgements aren’t new in Kodiak. The Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education adopted the acknowledgement in February. Kodiak College has already done similar land acknowledgements as well as the Alutiiq Museum at its events.
Assembly Member Aimee Williams said it had been a topic of discussion at the Alaska Municipal League’s annual local government conference in November.
“There was a land acknowledgement made at the beginning of the AML meeting and then discussion of how important it is throughout the state that we’re starting to do that,” Williams said. “A lot of members raised their hands and said they already do it. You’re going to see it more and more.”
‘REMEMBERING
HISTORY’
Delgado told KDM on Wednesday that the borough clerk’s office and Roberts “had a lot to do with getting this land acknowledgement on the agenda.”
“It’s through their efforts that we are this far along in reading it,” Delgado said.
Delgado said he started reading the record into the record during public comments at meetings because of his perception of what has been happening in history classes across the nation.
“You can see that happening around the country now by schools stopping to teach or modifying history, unless it’s ‘happy history,’” Delgado said. “We cannot forget my ancestors that lived here before. It is through their sacrifice that we have the progress we have today and hopefully can continue to make.”
Delgado said he started seeing land acknowledgement statements in other parts of the nation. He added he got the idea from Kodiak Archipelago Rural Regional Leadership Forum meetings, which have started with land acknowledgements in the past.
“In this world, we don’t see enough respect for our ancestors and so this is a great way to show respect to elders,” Delgado said.
After developing the idea, Delgado said he asked for advice from the Alutiiq Museum’s executive director, April Laktonen Counceller.
“There are some examples of land acknowledgements on the Alutiiq Museum’s websites and reasons for them,” Delgado said. “I looked at them and took out parts that seemed to work, and sent it to April to get her opinion.”
Another reason behind adopting a land acknowledgement, Delgado said, has to do with ancestral pride.
“When I was applying for the vacant assembly seat, one of my statements was that we have forgotten the faces of our ancestors and that we have forgotten a lot of the old ways of how to do things,” Delgado said. “I think we need to get back to incorporating some of the native traditions and beliefs while trying to be a bridge between the old customs and today.”
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT REQUIRES CODE CHANGE
At the work session, Roberts said adopting the new land acknowledgement would require two regular meetings, including a public hearing.
“According to the borough attorney, we would go into the borough ordinance that outlines how the agenda is laid out and put it in there, much like we would the Pledge of Allegiance or the blessing,” Roberts said. Another stipulation would be who would read it, Roberts said.
“We won’t always have someone on the Assembly who can say all the words that [Assembly Member Delgado can],” Roberts said. “The practical thing would be for the mayor to read it, and if the mayor doesn’t have any Alutiiq background, he or she will need to learn.”
Ordinance changes to borough code require two regular meetings, one to introduce the change and the second to hold a public hearing for citizens’ feedback prior to final adoption. The ordinance change would also be a topic of discussion at work sessions to hammer out any changes or language.
