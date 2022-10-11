Play

STEVE WILLIAMS/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak High School actors prepare for “She Kills Monsters.”   

The Kodiak High School Shakesbears drama team will open its season this weekend with a production of Qui Nguyen’s “She Kills Monsters.”

She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans, grieving for her deceased younger sister, Tilly, who she never really got to know.

