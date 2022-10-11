The Kodiak High School Shakesbears drama team will open its season this weekend with a production of Qui Nguyen’s “She Kills Monsters.”
She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans, grieving for her deceased younger sister, Tilly, who she never really got to know.
Agnes discovers a mysterious notebook containing a Dungeons and Dragons adventure written by Tilly, and with the help of Chuck — a local D&D expert — Agnes learns that her younger sister was a well-known fantasy role-playing gamer.
The play follows Agnes’ experiences in the story Tilly created, chock full of renegade characters: Lilith, a demon queen; Kaliope, a dark elf with a magical staff; and, Orcus, overlord of the underworld. There’s even a foul-mouthed fairy, demonic cheerleaders, and a giant monster eyeball that just might attack the audience.
With Tilly’s friends, Agnes undertakes a quest to retrieve Tilly’s lost soul from the dragon Tiamat and learn what it means to love someone even after they’re gone. Set in 1995, the play features amazing stage combat sequences, tons of Gen-X references, and even a live band.
The Shakesbears’ 2022-23 theme is escapism and this modern story of love, friendship and acceptance is the perfect way to start the season.
Featuring strong performances by senior Mary Grace Enriquez as Agnes and freshman Yuria Frost as Agnes’ geeky sister, Tilly; sophomore Jillian Dorner and freshman Naomi Thomas as evil succubi cheerleaders; sophomore Nix Klemzak as the feisty Farrah the Fairy, and more than a dozen creatures, including a nefarious gelatinous cube. On the Kodiak mainstage, the Shakesbears are ready to take on this funny, action-packed heartfelt story.
Performances, at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium, start Thursday and run through Sunday.
She Kills Monsters is directed by KHS Drama and Speech Club Coach Jared Griffin.
Griffin has directed more than two dozen plays, most of them with young actors. Previous high school directing credits include “Almost, Maine;” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream;” “Night of the Living Dead” and “Lord of the Flies.”
Griffin has coached the club to four state championships in drama and speech since 2019.
Juniors Garrett Pittman and Wren Pikus are assistant directors.
She Kills Monsters contains use of atmospherics (haze/fog), strobe lighting, sudden loud noises and music, homophobic slurs and mild profanity, gore, and violence with weapons but not firearms. It also contains discussions of death and homophobia.
Evening performances are 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Matinees are 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults; $5 for students. They are available at kodiakshakesbears.ludus.com and at the door.
