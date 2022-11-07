The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly came out of a closed-door session on Thursday night to say publicly that it has found interim manager Dave Conrad to be a good candidate for the permanent borough manager position.

After a second Thursday evening executive session, the Assembly directed staff member Megan Christiansen to create a contract that will be reviewed by the borough’s attorney and then given to Conrad for consideration by Assembly member Scott Smiley and Mayor Aimee Williams. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.