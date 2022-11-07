The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly came out of a closed-door session on Thursday night to say publicly that it has found interim manager Dave Conrad to be a good candidate for the permanent borough manager position.
After a second Thursday evening executive session, the Assembly directed staff member Megan Christiansen to create a contract that will be reviewed by the borough’s attorney and then given to Conrad for consideration by Assembly member Scott Smiley and Mayor Aimee Williams.
“Our plan is to offer [Conrad] the job, but that won’t happen until the contract is ready,” Williams told KDM on Friday. “I’m looking forward to negotiating with Mr. Conrad and seeing where he’s at when we negotiate the contract.”
These latest developments to fill the borough manager’s position happened after out-of-state finalist Elke Doom, who had been offered the job, said no to terms of a revised contract.
Conrad has served as interim borough manager twice in the past two years after the Borough Assembly fired its last two managers. Following the departure of Michael Powers last fall, Conrad said he was not interested in applying for the manager’s role on a permanent basis.
But when reached by KDM last week, Conrad, director of the borough’s Engineering and Facilities Department, had seemed to indicate at least a slight shift in his possible interest in the borough manager position.
“I am comfortable with the position that I am at for the simple reason that when we do projects there is a tangible outcome,” Conrad said in an interview last Tuesday. At the same time, “I think anyone has to be open to conversations, and at this point there are conversations that are going to occur, and I would be foolish to at least not listen to what those conversations are about.”
The other original finalist for the borough manager’s job was Jessica Johnson, executive officer at USCG Base Kodiak. But Christiansen has told KDM that Johnson is “not in a position to make a decision at this time.”
