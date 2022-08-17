Lindsey Glenn and Josiah Thalhofer are not your typical athletes. Instead of spending a few hours at the ballpark or on the hardwood, they prefer 14 hours of grueling punishment.
Not only do they do it for fun, but they pay for it.
The two Kodiakans recently took part in Ironman Alaska — the state’s first full-size triathlon — in Juneau.
Glenn and Thalhofer were part of close to 1,000 athletes from 46 states and 30 countries to tackle the 1.2-mile swim, the 112-mile bike ride and the 26.2-mile run. Yes, the swim was shortened due to water temperatures in Auke Lake. But that didn’t dampen the historical significance of the event.
For Glenn, this was her first Ironman, while this was Thalhofer’s third Ironman, but first since 2019.
Thalhofer finished in 13 hours, 17 minutes, 11 seconds, which placed him 29th in his division (male 35-39) and 193th in the men’s standings. Glenn clocked a time of 14:42:38, which earned her 25th-place for her division (female 40-44) and 129th in the women’s standings.
LINDSEY GLENN
Glenn — a Spanish teacher and assistant swim coach at Kodiak High School — had completed nine marathons but had never done a swim and a bike ride before the run.
She has now, and she has fellow Kodiak resident Brenda Finley to blame. Finley, who has done a few Ironman events, texted Glenn when the Juneau race was announced. It didn’t take much prodding.
“Brenda got me excited about it and planted that bug in my head,” Glenn said.
Due to being a teacher, she got a late start to training, but she made up for lost time by logging early-morning and late-evening training sessions.
“My family hasn’t had a mom or a wife all summer long,” Glenn said. “All the times I didn’t want to go running, James (her husband) was pushing me out the door and was understanding when I bought another pair of running shoes.”
She zoomed through the 1.2-mile swim in 40:09, the 112-mile bike ride in 7:50:06 and the marathon in 5:27:11.
Being a swim coach, Glenn was disappointed the swim leg got chopped in half.
“Out of the 14 hours, for 40 minutes I felt good,” she joked.
Thanks to chugging Red Bull, she also felt pretty good during the last portion of the marathon. However, she does not endorse the sugary energy drink, especially to her students.
“My goal was to finish, and I’m happy and proud of that,” Glenn said. “I can check it off my list, and I don’t need to do it again, but then the day after I was like, ‘I could have saved time here and could have done this a little bit better.”’
How did she feel afterward?
“After doing the seven summits in one day, that was 10 times worse than this recovery,” Glenn said. “The hardest thing was my feet were beat up and swollen.”
In 2019, Glenn teamed with locals Julie Brown and Betsy Lund climbed seven summits in 24 hours as part of Discover Kodiak’s popular Adjust your Altitude contest. A year later, the trio did the Yeti Ultra 24-hour challenge that required running 30 miles in 24 hours.
So yeah, Glenn is conditioned for long races. She thanked her family and community for support, and said she had 238 text messages waiting for her when she finished. She read all the messages.
“My uncle is like, why do people pay to do these things?’” Glenn said.
JOSIAH THALHOFER
Having done two Ironmans in the Lower 48, Thalhofer didn’t think twice about signing up for an Ironman in his backyard. The Washington native has spent his past six years in Alaska, the last two in Kodiak.
“This was really neat because you are able to participate in something that is very Alaskan,” he said.
Thalhofer — a pilot for Lifemed Alaska — started training nearly a year in advance and logged over 1,500 miles running, biking and swimming. The training paid off as he completed the swim in 41:29, the bike in 7:22:47 and the run in 4:49:49.
“It pushes you into the community, into Kodiak and into the weather. That is what I love about it,” said Thalhofer, who would rather be doing something active than scrolling on his phone.
Thalhofer is not a stranger to punishment. He endured Ironman Canada (Whistler) in 2015 and Ironman Arizona (Tempe) in 2019. But, the endurance exhaustion doesn’t stop there. As a 19-year-old, he biked across the country from Washington state to Maine with his 16-year-old brother.
“That helped unlock knowing that I could do an Ironman,” Thalhofer said.
What started all this? It can be traced back to a man in his 60s who cycled the perimeter of the Lower 48. Thalhofer met that man for 10 minutes while he was biking through Washington. That meeting sent Thalhofer down the path to where he is today.
“I’m not anything special, but if you don’t quit and dream big, you could do incredible things,” he said.
Thalhofer did the Alaska Ironman with his brother and cousin. He said the most challenging part was the biking leg as 24 of the 112 miles were over road that had a bad chip-in-seal job. That made for a bumpy ride.
He didn’t experience that bumpy terrain while doing practice rides to White Sands Beach — a ride that quickly became his favorite because of the courtesy of the drivers, which he was thankful for, along with the staff at the Kodiak Community Swimming Pool who let his two boys join his lap swim practices.
“That (the rough road) got to me more than I thought it was going to,” he said. “I thought no worries, at least I was going to have a view. … The bike was definitely a challenge.”
Mike Reilly, the legendary voice of Ironmans, greeted each finisher. Hearing Reilly congratulates finishers gave runners an added push to complete the marathon.
“For first-time people, that is a huge boost when you can hear his voice,” Thalhofer said.
One of those first-timers was Glenn.
“It was really neat with Lindsey. That is really special. That is what makes this event so special is people who just sign up for something like this, and they just tackle it. That is what is so beautiful about the event is you just have people who bring an attitude and drive.”
