Editor’s note: Publisher Kevin Bumgarner recently met with Kodiak resident Ben Vincent, a GOP candidate for state House District 5. Excerpts from that interview follow.
Q: You say you’re running to “depoliticize” Alaskan services. Tell KDM readers what you mean.
A: These past couple of years — especially the last six now — we see a legislature that is constantly going back and forth over what’s going to be funded and what’s going to be cut. Take ferries, for example. We had some ferry prices that were cheaper than they are now. And there’s always been an argument: Do the ferries require the funding? Why can’t we make the ferries fund themselves?
That’s a political issue. A lot of politicians are fighting for what their constituents want, and vice versa. And I feel like it really needs to be taken out of the purview of politics and put into its own separate corporation so there’s not an argument back and forth like that. We’re able to create this type of endowment fund for it to guarantee its own funding. And make sure that the ferries are able to function and provide us with proper and continual and consistent service without the worry of it being shut down or cut-off in the winter months.
So tell me about this foundation? How would that happen?
There’s already a bill in place for it — SB 170 — to get started on the ferry system and turning it into its own state-owned corporation. It would be similar to what we have in Alaska Aerospace Corp. down in Pasagshak. They are a corporation owned by the state — the state funds them. And they are able to take care of themselves, allow themselves to function, without having any major influences by politicians. They allow the experts of that industry to run the business and run the corporation. That’s what we need to run our ferries.
Your website specifically mentions an “increasing housing shortage” in Alaska, and particularly in District 32. Where do you see this shortage most acutely, and what can the government do to help?
Working in low-income housing, I am facing a lot of difficult decisions and difficult scenarios while working with individuals who need affordable homes. Right now you look around and houses — a turnkey house — it’s about $600,000 in our area. It’s similar in Seward and Cordova.
You look for rentals, and two bedroom, $1,600 a month, minimum on the cheap end. It’s the same situation throughout our entire district because there is such a lack of housing. We do have low-income housing, which can help alleviate that. But we need more market-rate housing to help balance out the market so that you don’t go from a rent-restricted rental into a full market rate and not be able to make that adjustment properly.
As far as the government helping out and what they can do to step in, actually there are multiple options that are already present. One that I’m working with right now is Kodiak Economic Development Corp., and we’re looking at ideas to work with the city and borough to establish areas where we can build more tight-knit housing, such as duplexes or even condominiums.
And those would be market rate?
Maybe market rate, as well as allowing for home ownership. That’s what we’re looking at with KEDC is working with the city to be able to build a foundation so that families can come in and build their own homes and be able to own a home instead of renting for the rest of their lives.
You mention the “binding caucus” as an issue. Explain this to readers, and what would you like to see done?
The binding caucus, in a sense, is a group of legislators who work together for a common goal. The explanation that we’re given is that they agree to vote on a negotiated budget and then [abide by] the rulings of the chair. It’s also in the name of efficiency as well and getting out on time and making sure that everything is orderly.
I haven’t seen the efficiency. Last year, the legislature was in session until Nov. 2. This year they got out on time, but it’s also an election year so we need to take that with a grain of salt.
So we haven’t seen the efficiency of a binding caucus — voting with the chair and with the negotiated budget. Yes, there is always going to need to be sacrifice and compromise that you need to make to come to an overall agreement for the state as far as the budget goes. But voting with the chair and what the chair dictates, I believe, can put us in a situation where we don’t receive full representation.
You talk about implementing “reasonable term limits” for our local House, Senate and governor. What does “reasonable” look like to you, and why is this important?
The reason I say reasonable instead of a set amount is that it needs to be something that we can all agree on. Me, personally, I think four terms for the House and then two terms for the Senate, two terms for the governor could be a reasonable amount.
But it really depends on what the rest of Alaskans and my fellow [lawmakers] and committee members think on the matter.
The benefit of having term limits is you have a healthy level of turnover. It’s like we have some legislators in Juneau who have been there for over two decades, in some cases three decades at a time.
And what happens is they get a set notion of what needs to happen and how it needs to work. And there is no way to compete [with] that. There’s no way to convince them otherwise because they have been there for so long. It’s not anything bad about any character traits or anything like that. But it’s just something that happens over time.
You get so involved in the political discussion and the goings on in Juneau that it makes it very difficult to create a [new opinion] on your own, and having a healthy level of turnover will allow new ideas and new perspectives to flow in regularly and allow us to continue to build the state instead of staying stagnant.
When it comes to the PFD, what — if anything — would you like to see happen when it comes to how it is funded?
At the end of the day, I would love to see the PFD go back to the original formula. The purpose of the Permanent Fund Dividend is it’s a form of compensation for our mineral rights because the state of Alaska owns mineral rights throughout the state. The Permanent Fund was created to invest those revenues from oil and other mining practices into the state so that we can continue to fund the state without needing to worry about any kind of income taxes. And then the Permanent Fund Dividend is there to compensate Alaskans for the state owning all mineral rights below a certain level under the ground.
So what would you like to see happen?
I want us to go back to the original formula. When the Permanent Fund was established back in the ’70s there was a formula created in the statutes that allows for the past five-year averages, and they use those numbers to determine how much the Permanent Fund Dividend is going to be for that particular year.
That allows for different incomes and revenues — if we have a high revenue year we have another four years to help balance it; if we have a low revenue year we another four years to help balance it.
The statute is there to give us a basis to work on, and an easy formula to find out what the dividend needs to be every year. What’s been happening, though, when SB 26 was introduced, the Legislature started using funds from the Permanent Fund Dividend instead of their Permanent Fund amount for state services.
I believe that if we’re going to change the law like that in how we use the dividend, we need to take it to the people. A lot of legislators would agree with me on that. If we do need to change it then we need to change it. But it needs to be at the permission of the people, not at the permission of the people in Juneau.
You say you would like to see legislation regarding bycatch reviewed to ensure it provides adequate incentives to minimize bycatch. What would “review” look like to you, and do you have any ideas about these “adequate incentives”?
Bycatch is an inevitable thing that is going to happen. It’s a necessary evil. When you put a net in the water there is always going to be some form of bycatch that comes out. But we can do things to help mitigate the amount. I know a lot of fishermen out there are interested in having as little bycatch as possible because there are fines for it. And you need to throw it back in the water, which is, effectively, a waste on our sea life. A lot of fishermen aren’t about that lifestyle. [They want] to keep bycatch at a low amount and somewhere reasonable — between 3 and 5 percent — which I think is a healthy number.
On the flip side, you have a lot of outside interests who are coming in — large outside trawlers from corporations out of Seattle and other states — that can come in and they can have bycatch upwards of 15 percent at times. And I believe that those are some situations that we need to focus on to help mitigate and minimize it and ensure proper enforcement is taking place.
Louise Stutes has been in the House for 7 ½ years. Her website says she has been a champion of the Alaska Marine Highway System, commercial fisheries, a comprehensive fiscal solution, as well as common sense policies that benefit coastal communities. What can you give voters that she is not?
I’m coming in here with a different perspective. I’m coming in here from understanding the policies and politics of the mainland and then understanding the policies and politics of what’s needed out here in our district — in Kodiak, Cordova and Seward.
I can relate with and sympathize with the desires of the mainland officials and mainland constituents while also being able to fight my way through and give the proper representation that Kodiak so much needs.
As mentioned previously, I’m not a fan of the binding caucus. There’s just things about the binding caucus — such as the vaccine mandates — that a lot of constituents I was aware of weren’t a fan of. Votes needed to happen. Compromises needed to be made. And I feel like there are some things that are important to our constituents that we shouldn’t have to compromise on. I wouldn’t be a part of the binding caucus or any binding caucus in general so that I can give my full dedication, my full representation to the people of our district.
I have good relations with a lot of members in our Republican Party and with current legislators. I am working with individuals across the state, learning as much as I can about our legislative processes, about our ferries, learning about SB 170 and deep diving into that. I have a desire to learn, a desire to represent.
I’ve talked with multiple fishermen around town, I’ve talked with leaders in our fishing industry. They’ve given me a lot of good information so that I can provide smart and accurate representation to our constituents. What we need right now, especially in Alaska as a whole, is new blood and a fresh perspective.
I’m 24. I’ve seen things happen in my state that I don’t agree with. So I’m getting up and I’m doing something about it.
And what have you seen that you don’t agree with? Give me some examples.
So the PFD formula, for example. Appropriating that without the whole consent of the people. The binding caucuses is a big one to me as well. It just needs to go. It’s like we have the explanation of why it’s good. But we haven’t seen the results. And that’s what I’m looking to provide our constituents is results on what matters to us and what is important to us. So those are two big things that I am passionate about, that are important to me.
Of course, keeping our fisheries going for the next generation, making sure our ferries are continuing to be well funded and operate on a consistent basis that we can count on are things that are very important to me and to everybody in our coastal communities.
Thirty percent of our district is on housing vouchers. And that is not healthy for any type of economy. And working with developers and working with new developments — like I’ve been traveling all over the state helping finish up housing developments, getting them leased up, working with individuals to get them moved into good, affordable housing.
I feel like I have the qualifications and know that I am the best person to be able to tackle this issue that we have statewide now. If there is one person on the ballot that can make an impact and make a change for our community and release that gate-keeping impact to moving here, that person is me.
Anything else?
Fixing our schools. Right now our schools are receiving a lot of funding — and rightfully so because we live in Alaska, it’s a high-cost state. But we are also spending $17,500 per pupil in our school systems, and we are constantly at the bottom of the barrel as far as it comes to education.
I don’t see how it’s a funding issue. I believe there is a policy issue and a curriculum issue in our Alaska public schools.
So what do you do?
We need to replicate off of successful school districts. In Massachusetts, they are No. 1 and they are spending a relatively comparable amount as we are. So we need to take a look at the ones that work and replicate them and implement them in our state. We can’t keep doing the same thing and hope that it is going to work out — that’s the definition of insanity.
We need to provide a better future and guaranteed education for our students. If I’m going to have a family — which I plan on doing — then I want to know that the schools that I’m sending them to are going to give them a proper education that I would want for them and want for myself. Right now, I’m not seeing that from Alaska state schools, and I want to be a part of the solution.
