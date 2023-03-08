The Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education is delaying further work on its budget until it has decided whether to change graduation requirements for Kodiak High School.
Graduation expectations stood at 24.5 credits and a seven-period day before they were changed in 2019. Expectations were changed because the previous requirements were outdated and left students unprepared for the job market, according to previous KDM reporting. The change brought a six-period day and 23.5 credits. At the same time, the Kodiak High School Graduation Expectations Committee was formed to further investigate the topic of graduation expectations.
“I really like the idea of continuing this effort and getting to a point where we have those tracks and a little bit higher expectation of what a graduate looks like,” Dave Johnson, president of the school board, said at Monday’s work session.
“I’m always very cognizant of unanticipated consequences, so making sure we’ve taken our time to see those challenges before going in is my hope,” Johnson said.
The committee provided several versions of the potential expectations, including different recommendations for needed credits, ranging from 22.5 to 26 credits. With the options for increased credits of 24.5 or 26 came the discussion of reintroducing a seven-period day.
The members of the board largely supported the 24.5 credit hour requirement. The board expressed interest in creating a 4x4 scheduling block, which would increase the required amount of core classes. The only version of this provided by the committee was the version including 26 required credits.
“I refuse to even address 22.5 credits because I refuse to dummy down our education,” board member Judy Carstens said. “And 24.5 credits is what we had in 2019. As far as moving it to 26 or to have the four-by-four, “I really do believe we need to be able to bring our students along to actually be able to have it at 26 credits.”
Some of the arguments against a 26-credit requirement and the 4x4 system were the level of flexibility it would give students. It could have issues with students transferring schools and also limit students on what classes are available to them.
“So, Mr. Chairman, you’ve reached consensus on the school board,” said board member Duncan Fields during the meeting. “We have five members. I will not vote in favor of the 24.5. I feel like this is our one opportunity to make change. We’re not really making change; we’re just going back to 2019.”
The recommendations included required courses in civics awareness and personal finance. But the 26-credit recommendation removed health education from the requirements and the other recommendations for 22.5 and 24.5 credits reduced the needed health education to 0.5 credits.
“The rates of drug use, vaping, sexual assault, and dating violence that we see here in Kodiak are astronomical,” Counselor Jason Fox said. “I think the health curriculum in some form or fashion is really important to include.”
Board member Jim Pryor wanted the amount of health education to be limited to 1 semester and didn’t believe there to be a benefit to adding more. Fields disagreed, saying: “I don’t think we should avoid controversy because it’s controversial… . It may be uncomfortable; we need to be careful as a board to develop curriculum.”
The written policy will be brought for first reading on March 20, according to Superintendent Cyndy Mika.
