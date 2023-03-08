Graduates celebrate at pandemic crossroad

The Kodiak High School Class of 2021 celebrates their graduation with the traditional tossing of caps.

 PHOTOS BY JACK BARNWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education is delaying further work on its budget until it has decided whether to change graduation requirements for Kodiak High School.

Graduation expectations stood at 24.5 credits and a seven-period day before they were changed in 2019. Expectations were changed because the previous requirements were outdated and left students unprepared for the job market, according to previous KDM reporting. The change brought a six-period day and 23.5 credits. At the same time, the Kodiak High School Graduation Expectations Committee was formed to further investigate the topic of graduation expectations.

