As my wife and I were flying back to Kodiak from Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport last weekend, I leaned over to her and asked: Do you know what happens this Wednesday?
We had spent more than a week in the hot and humid South to see all our kids for the first time since pre-COVID, and even as we were leaving it was apparent that she had never fully adjusted to East Coast time. She gave me a look as if to say: “Really? You have to ask me a question just as I am ready to sleep all the way to Seattle?”
I guess my timing could have been better (note to self!), but in my mind I had already returned to Kodiak. And the day in question — which happens to be today — is an important one for me. It is my two-year anniversary of serving as publisher of your Kodiak Daily Mirror.
Two years later, I know I still have a lot to learn about the beautiful land, beautiful waters and beautiful people of Kodiak. But, after 730 days of having the privilege to call Kodiak home, I want to say thanks to all of you who have helped give this island a special place in my heart.
I didn’t have to learn to value our diverse cultures, our life-sustaining weather, local fisheries, the Kodiak bear and our fragile ecosystem.
My relationship with Kodiak has been love at first sight.
As I have written before, I think Kodiak residents are some of the friendliest people on the planet. Two years and a pandemic later, my opinion hasn’t changed.
But, as with any good relationship, there have been ups and downs. I have witnessed — and in some cases experienced firsthand — the issues that divide us: Vaccinations, masking, freedom of expression on a variety of topics and the role of government, to name a few.
I appreciate those of you who have taken the time to reach out to me when you had an issue or concern, and I hope you felt like you were listened to and treated with respect. Even if we didn’t always agree. My goal is never to take a difference of opinion personally, and I apologize if you felt otherwise after talking with me.
On an island strengthened by its diversity, Kodiak residents will always have differences of opinion on various issues. And that can be — it should be — a good thing. The Kodiak Daily Mirror will continue to do its best to be a safe place for you to share your views — while also letting others express theirs.
Of course, there are plenty of practical challenges facing us at this time. And, again, I want KDM to continue to be a place where possible solutions are shared instead of just illuminating the problems that most of us already know exist.
One of those challenges has been the island’s worker shortage. At the start of the year we created “Top Jobs,” and we are mailing it monthly to every residence in Kodiak as a way to connect would-be workers with employers and supply content that helps benefit those relationships.
We have received a lot of feedback about Top Jobs, and made changes accordingly after hearing from you. We also have heard stories about people who found their new opportunity or rejoined the workforce after seeing something in that publication. As members of the community who want the very best for Kodiak, those stories have encouraged us at KDM to do our best for you with each issue.
It is no secret that a lack of affordable housing continues to be something that is holding back Kodiak from filling at least some of its job openings and preventing a quality of life that should be within everyone’s grasp.
As a result, KDM continues to report what’s happening in the local housing market, ranging from Providence Alaska’s 16-unit project at 110 Bartell Ave. to the millions of dollars in federal funding that will go toward new housing for USCG Base Kodiak in the near future.
As I consider the challenges facing Kodiak, I am encouraged by the people in our community who take the time to lead and serve in a variety of areas. I am sure that they are more than up to the task of leading us through these challenging times.
I am also appreciative of the opportunities I have been given to serve through the Kodiak Chamber of Commerce and Kodiak Morning Rotary Club. These organizations — and others like them — need your energy and vision to keep Kodiak going in the right direction.
Getting involved is as simple as reaching out to the leadership of any the island’s vast array of nonprofits and asking them how you can fit in. We resumed publication of our “Getting Involved” insert in the spring because the issue of civic engagement is that important to the future of Kodiak.
Of course, my Kodiak experience has not just been about work and service. My wife and I have made some great friendships during our short time here, and we feel truly blessed to call many of you friends.
No place is perfect, and neither is Kodiak. But after my North Georgia reality check I will take the friendships, benefits and opportunities that come with living on Alaska’s Emerald Isle over 90-minute commutes, lack of public safety and the anonymous living that comes with far too many big cities in the Lower 48.
How would you describe your Kodiak experience?
