Kristi Graber, a former teacher from North Star Elementary School, finished cleaning out her classroom on Tuesday. Graber left behind white boards and pencil sharpeners to take a new job at the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development.
Graber will be working as an English/Language Arts Content Specialist for the department.
Graber is uniquely qualified for the position because of her research into reading fluency, she said. She graduated from the Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, Idaho, last month with a Ph.D. Her dissertation was about how teachers are prepared to teach prosody. Reading prosody is about “reading with expression,” according to the National Library of Medicine. This means reading with proper pauses, stresses and intonation, and is an important part of reading fluency, the National Library of Medicine states.
Graber wrote a 300-page paper about how different university programs prepare teachers to teach reading prosody. Her study covered more than 80 programs across 41 states.
What she found was that many programs did not prepare teachers to teach reading prosody, including the teaching programs through the University of Alaska system, she said.
Many teachers don’t have a full understanding of what reading fluency should look like, Graber said. A common mistake is that fluency is equivalent to reading quickly, which is an easy mistake to make, given that students are often required to do “speed reading” assessments, she said.
If teachers do not know better, then no matter how passionate they are, they will not be able to properly instruct their students on this crucial component of reading comprehension, Graber said. Graber, who has been a teacher for 20 years, decided to take a job with the Department of Education so she can help teachers better understand ways to teach reading fluency, she said.
“When the teachers are successful, the students are successful. When the teachers know better, the students know better,” she said.
Even before she got her Ph.D., Graber had a good grasp on the needs to diversify teaching methods, because she had a background in teaching special education.
Graber’s teaching styles have been effective, said Beate Daly, president of the North Star Elementary School Parent Teacher Association. Two of Daly’s kids have been students of Graber.
In a time period when students in the district are struggling to meet reading standards, Graber is like a “gem,” because the students who have gone through her kindergarten and first grade classes have come out as good readers.
“She just has this moral imperative that every child should learn to read,” Daly said.
Graber will be staying in Kodiak, even as she works for the Department of Education. The Kodiak community has treated her well: while she was going through the grueling, two-and-a-half year process of pursuing her PhD and writing her dissertation, teachers and the parents of her students have been incredibly supportive, Graber said.
Graber spent over 30 hours a week in classes, doing homework, research and writing her dissertation, while she was teaching at North Star. She had no free time during all of this, so people brought her food and supported her in other ways, she said. Her friends, co-workers and parents of her students “kept [her] out of a blackhole,” she said.
