In the aftermath of a lawsuit filed against Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce for allegedly sexually harassing a Kenai Peninsula Borough employee while he was mayor, his running mate, Edie Grunwald, has withdrawn from the election.
Grunwald announced she was withdrawing as a candidate for Lt. Governor on Tuesday, a few days after the lawsuit was filed against Pierce. She thanked campaign supporters and encouraged them to vote for fellow Republican Mike Dunleavy.
