Three instructors from Alaska Avalanche School came to Kodiak this weekend to teach an Avalanche-safety course.
“We’re pretty lucky we live in an area where there’s a pretty stable snowpack, but that doesn’t mean that you should get complacent or that you should go anywhere,’’ said Steve Wielebski with Kodiak Island Search and Rescue, which facilitated this course.
Contrary to its name, most of the course is not about how to respond to an avalanche, instructor Blaine Smith said.
There is not much people can do once they are caught in an avalanche, according to Blaine. He knows. He’s been caught in two during his lifetime.
“The primary reason of the course is to get people to identify the hazard, where it occurs and what conditions it occurs and to not get caught in the first place,” Blaine said.
It’s a course targeted at backcountry skiers, snowboards, hikers and people riding snow machines, Wielebski said.
“I took the courses when I was just a young man and I feel like the information I got was very empowering,” Smith said. “It’s helped me do a lot of things that are important in my life and I couldn’t help but feel that it would help other people do things that are important in their lives.”
Kodiak Island Search and Rescue holds the course every few years, depending on public interest. This year, 18 people signed up for the course: six were from the Coast Guard, six from Kodiak Island Search and Rescue, and six of the general public.
This was an ideal year for the course as there was a lot of snow and a lot of new skiers, according to Wielebski.
There are many benefits to skiing and doing other winter sports in Kodiak, including the fact that there are not many avalanches here, he said. However, people should not be reckless, especially this time of year, Wielebski said. There are not a lot of avalanche-related injuries on the island, but 20 years ago, someone died, because they got caught in one, according to Wielebski. It can happen again, he said.
When the sun warms up the surface of the snow, the snow is likely to break off, he said. Wielebski cautions people to avoid slopes on the south of the island, because they are more likely to slide.
