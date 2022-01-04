A week after unusual record-breaking December heat thrust Kodiak into the national news, the island’s winter weather returned.
The bitterly cold wind chills didn’t stop brave Kodiakans from plunging into the freezing water at Mill Bay Beach to celebrate the New Year.
Brrrrrrrr.
Over 75 people shed sweatshirts, blankets and sleeping bags to run into the frigid water to partake in Kodiak’s annual New Year’s Day tradition. Some submerged their entire bodies and lingered, while others ran in and out as quickly as possible. All participants and onlookers froze on their walks back to their vehicles.
“It was stupid cold today,” first-time paticipant Lindsay Knight said.
Knight, owner of Kodiak Athletic Club, organized a fundraiser for the Kodiak Women’s Resource and Crisis Center. More than 30 pople from his gym — all wearing pink shirts — partcipated.
Veteran polar plungers said Saturday’s edition was the coldest ever. According to the National Weather Service it was 12 degrees with a wind chill of negative-10.
It was finger-numbing cold as photographers clicked as fast as possible before their digits turned numb.
Knight reported that one of his plungers texted him the next day that she still couldn’t feel her left hand.
The cold spell came on the heals of a 67-degree day on Dec. 26 — the warmest recorded day ever in December throughout the state, the National Weather Service reported. Kodiak’s heat wave made national news, with stories appearing on CNN and in the New York Times.
At the same time as Saturday’s polar plunge, the M/V Kennicott couldn’t dock at Pier 2 because of the 50 mph wind gusts.
Kodiak Ferry Terminal manager Amanda Becker said the Kennicott first attempted to dock at noon on Saturday. It wasn’t until 10:30 a.m. Sunday that the boat was finally able to dock and unload passengers.
The Kennicott jogged in the bay for nearly 24 hours waiting out the wind storm.
Trish Abston-Cox’s husband was on the ferry.
“I can tell you they were treated to a nice prime rib dinner for New Years — compliments of the Kennicott,” she said.
It’s not unusual — especially during the winter — for ferries having to wait out storms before docking. It’s just part of living on the Alaska Marine Highway System.
“These things happen quite often,” Port Lions resident Crystal Lea Eggemyer wrote on Facebook. “We can’t change what the weather does.”
The Kennicott departed to Homer 11 hours after docking in Kodiak. The boat returned to The Rock for the final time this season early Tuesday morning and departed to Whittier hours later.
“It will be the last one (ferry) until at least March,” Becker said. “Although, there is a possibility of further shipyard delays so it might be longer than that.”
An Alaska Marine Highway system press release issued Monday said the Kennicott will head into the Ketchikan shipyard for overhaul on Jan. 14 and will not return to service until April 21.
“AMHS estimates that the overhaul will take longer than originally scheduled due to the extent of work needed, vendor delays and supply chain issues,” the release said.
With a break in service, Becker is due for a much-needed break.
“Let’s just say I need to get a couch put into my office because I was pretty much living here,” she said.
