The City of Kodiak lost $781 on $40 million worth of investments last year, according to its fiscal 2021 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report and Audit. By comparison, the S&P 500 increased by almost 30% during that time, and most other market indices also performed well.
The city’s investment strategies, as well as the rest of the financial audit report, were discussed at the City Council’s regular meeting on Thursday. The audit reviewed a random sample of less than 100 transactions and reviewed the financial statements for the fiscal year 2021 to assess the financial status and internal functions of the city government.
The city’s investment committee was aware of the deficiencies in the city’s investment strategies and has begun taking actions to rectify them, Councilman Bob Stanford said at the City Council’s work session on Tuesday. At that work session Grant Todd of Altman, Rogers & Co. — the company that performed the audit — presented the audit’s findings to the City Council.
Investments were only part of what the audit covered. Expenses also increased last year. However, funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act offset those increases, the study found.
In spite of poor investment outcomes and increased revenues, the city ended the year with a total fund balance of $16.6 million in its general fund, which is $2.5 million more than the total fund balance at the end of the fiscal year 2020.
Around 51% of the city’s revenue in the fiscal year 2021 came from taxes. There was a major increase in sales taxes, caused by taxes through online sales.
The City Council approved this audit report at its meeting on Thursday.
CONTRACT TO UPDATE
WATERFRONT MASTER PLAN
The City Council approved a $99,774 contract with PDC Engineering to review and update the Waterfront Master Plan. PDC Engineering will be in charge of finding ways to develop shipyards, increase access to the ports and harbors for large commercial vessels, improve parking lots and create cruise ship reception areas, according to the contract. PDC Engineering is also tasked with estimating costs for these potential projects and searching for ways to fund them, the contract outlined.
The last time that the Waterfront Master Plan was adopted was in 2010.
This contract will be paid for with $75,000 from a Denali Commission grant. The rest of the money will come from the fiscal year 2022 Harbor Fund project budget. There will be a presentation of proposed projects that is scheduled for March.
