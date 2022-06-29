A massive five-year project is underway on the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill.
And locally, the Alutiiq Museum is playing a role as one of six organizations from around the state collaborating on the $12.5 million project funded by the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Trustee Council.
In a nutshell, the project — named Community Organized Restoration and Learning Network — will focus on education outreach that will create and maintain a framework that builds the capacity of existing resources within the Exxon Valdez oil spill impacted region. In addition, it will ensure that scientific information, skills and activities are publicly accessible and serve community needs.
The Alutiiq Museum has two roles with this project: Focus on archeological and subsistence resources impacted by the oil spill and be a liaison between scientists and the community.
“We can help scientists figure out what people want to know about the resources they are studying, and we can also help scientists learn about Alutiiq culture and our community here while they are doing their work,” said Molly Odell, the project coordinator for the Alutiiq Museum.
Two summer interns have been hired at the Alutiiq Museum and have already started working on this project. Earlier this month, they participated in excavations at the Nunalleq site on the island.
April Laktonen Counceller, executive director of the Alutiiq Museum, said internships are a crucial part of this five-year project.
“As a Native organization, we are especially looking forward to the opportunity to mentor young people in heritage preservation,” she said. “Students will have valuable opportunities to work beside our professional staff and to learn about archaeology, collections care and public outreach. This work will build cultural competence and pride in students of all heritages.”
The Exxon Valdez oil spill happened on March 24, 1989, when an oil tanker owned by the Exxon Shipping Co. spilled 11 million gallons of crude oil into Prince Williams Sound. At the time, it was the worst oil spill in U.S. history. It has since been surpassed by the BP Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion that released 130 million gallons of cruise oil in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.
The spill in Alaska covered 1,300 miles of coastline, including Kodiak Island. The spill killed thousands of sea creatures and significantly impacted subsistence and commercial fisheries but also impacted archeological sites, which are a big part of Alutiiq history.
“There were sites that had oil wash up on them and wash up on artifacts,” said Odell, a graduate of Kodiak High School. “But there were also a lot of archeological sites that were damaged and eluded during the cleanup, especially early on in the cleanup.”
She noted that because there was little information on why archaeological sites should be protected, crews collected artifacts and dug in sites.
“That is really damaging to what we can learn from the history that those sites hold,” Odell said. “There was an effort later in the oil spill cleanup to educate all of the crews about archaeological resources.”
The Alutiiq Museum will be building on that during this five-year project by sharing publications and creating educational materials on archaeological sites.
“This is a big project, and it is really exciting,” Odell said. “It is nice to have the funding and the confidence in the programs that we do — this is something that the trustee council wanted to fund.”
The Alaska SeaLife Center, Alaska Sea Grant, Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies, Chugach Regional Resources Commission and Prince William Sound Science Center are also part of the project.
“We are thrilled to receive EVOSTC support for this innovative multi-year proposal,” said Wei Yink Wong, chief science and education officer of the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward. “There is immense potential for an active, collaborative, cross-sector network to positively impact ecosystems and communities that continue to be affected by the 1989 oil spill.”
