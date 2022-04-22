Publisher’s note: This is Part 2 of our series on the Good Friday Earthquake. Part 1 published last Friday and focused on the devastation to the City of Kodiak.
Since the Alutiit, the first people of Kodiak, settled the island group about 7,500 years ago, at least 15 mega earthquakes similar to the Great Alaska Earthquake of 1964 have struck the Kodiak region.
Earthquakes shape Kodiak’s history. Russian fur trader Gregorii Shelikov established his headquarters in Three Saints Bay on the east side of Kodiak Island in 1784. When an earthquake and tsunami in 1788 damaged the settlement, the colony was relocated to St. Paul Harbor, which is present-day Kodiak.
Alutiiq legend explains that invisible men living inside the earth or a powerful shaman grieving the loss of his son causes the earth to shake. And present-day elders often tell their youngsters about great waves that can accompany these temblors, stories of great losses of life and shelter.
So it seems only fitting that Joe Melovedoff, an Alutiiq community leader in Kaguyak, heeded these ancient stories and was the first person to initiate the urgent radio calls that ultimately warned all of Kodiak about the imminent tsunami following the ’64 earthquake.
“Because of some confusion at the Naval Station (in Kodiak), tsunami warnings were not broadcast on the Armed Forces radio bands immediately,” Nancy Yaw Davis reported in her dissertation, “The Effects of the 1964 Alaska Earthquake Tsunami and Resettlement on Two Koniag Eskimo Villages.”
Joe first radioed Larry Matfay, the radio operator in Old Harbor, about the tsunami that had struck Kaguyak. His transmission from Kaguyak on the southeast end of Kodiak Island was relayed up the east side to Chiniak, to the Naval Station in Kodiak, to the town of Kodiak, and north to Ouzinkie Village on Spruce Island and Afognak Village on Afognak Island, saving countless lives in the telling.
KAGUYAK
Kaguyak, a village of 38 residents, was the first inhabited location in the Kodiak Archipelago hit by the tsunami when a small wave barely spilled over the bank to dampen the foot paths at the head of Kaguyak Bay. By then the villagers had moved to higher ground.
Knowing another wave was soon to follow, Joe called Larry Matfay, the radio operator in Old Harbor, and suggested that everyone in Old Harbor move to higher ground. They took his advice and all were on the hill above Old Harbor when, a few minutes later, the first tsunami hit Old Harbor.
The second and third waves were similar to the first. Though some villagers presumed the tsunami was over, most decided to spend the night under clear skies and calm winds. They were just settling in when a flare shot from a visiting geologist’s campsite on the mountain on the other side of the village got their attention. Walter Cohen, age 26, agreed to hike the two miles and advise the couple to stay in their camp rather than risk going through the low land of the village to the opposite side. But the couple wanted to join everyone else on the hill so they broke camp and headed down in the dark.
Meanwhile, the third smaller wave came in and was receding. Joe radioed Matfay in Old Harbor again but got no reply. Other young men were on the beach trying to secure a large dory to reposition a big dory and a smaller skiff.
But nothing they did prepared them for the next wave.
Cohen and the couple made it down the mountain with packs of heavy equipment and were resting before crossing over the low area when an odd sound alerted Cohen.
“Way out I … hear it,” he told Davis, the researcher, a few years later. “And I began to get kinda shaky. And scared.”
Kaguyak sits at the head of Kaguyak Bay, a fjord 2 miles long, 180-feet deep, less than a mile wide, and open to the Gulf of Alaska. The fourth wave came from two directions on either side of the fjord and met in the middle where Kaguyak village sat on a narrow strip of land separating the bay from a lake behind the village.
As Cohen and the couple reached the bottom of the hill, a wave overtook them. The three men on the beach – Victor Melovedoff, Kaguyak village chief Simmie, and Nick Zeedar – climbed in the dory and tried to maneuver it with oars. But the two waves crashed against each other on the beach, formed several whirlpools, and spun the heavy dory around.
“As soon as I get in the dory, I hear the water …,” Victor said. “[And] I look out at those waves … 50 or 70 feet high.”
Meanwhile, a young man named Max had climbed in another skiff on the beach and tried to start the outboard but was powerless against the water. Instead the skiff got caught between two whirlpools and “like an arrow” was shot across the lake before landing on the far shore. “[And] when the skiff hit the lakeshore, Max climbed out,” Davis noted in her dissertation.
When the three men in the dory saw that Cohen and the couple were caught in the wave, they pulled them out of the whirling water and into the boat. Then, as the water pulled the dory close to the lake, the geologist picked up his wife and threw her out of the boat and onto the lakeshore. She landed facedown but did not move. When Cohen saw this and the water rising around her, he jumped out of the dory, onto an ice floe, ran across it, picked up the woman, and ran to the top of the hill.
The whirling water then caught the large dory with the four men still aboard and pushed it across the lake. The dory bounced across the lake ice, tipped over and dumped all four men into the lake. Victor recalled seeing Simmie on top of the dory and Nick Zeedar behind him but never saw the geologist.
“I stayed in the water myself for about five or ten minutes or so,” he said. “Boy, it was cold! Ice. Grass. Woods. The water.”
A wave circling the lake eventually pushed Victor onto the shore near Max, who was resting after he had been thrown out of the skiff. He pulled Victor out of the swirling water, dazed but alive. Nick Zeedar and Chief Simmie were not found. The villagers on the hill, meanwhile, watched the fourth tsunami obliterate their village, houses, the church, all floated over the bank, into Kaguyak and beyond.
The crab boat “Shuyak,” which had stood by to evacuate the residents of Kaguyak, boarded everyone the next morning. While heading out, Nick Zeedar’s body was found and brought aboard.
OLD HARBOR
Old Harbor, the Alutiiq village about an hour-and-a-half skiff ride from Kaguyak to the south, had 193 residents at the time of the 1964 earthquake. The largest of the Kodiak villages, Old Harbor also felt the strongest shaking.
“The intensity of the earthquake in Old Harbor was significantly higher than Kodiak, Afognak, or Ouzinkie … largely due to local conditions at the village site,” the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) states in its 1967 report on the effects of the earthquake in the Kodiak region. Local conditions refer to the thick deposit of clay, sand and gravel that Old Harbor sits upon. Kodiak, Ouzinkie and Afognak sit on bedrock.
Five tsunami waves following the earthquake destroyed most of Old Harbor. According to the USGS, of the 35 buildings in the inundated area, only one building, which was on a concrete foundation, floated off their foundations. The school buildings were above the floodplain and received only minor damage from the waves. The Russian Orthodox Church, on the highest hill above Old Harbor, only received a splash or two of water from the largest wave.
OUZINKIE
Ouzinkie, the Alutiiq village on the southwest end of Spruce Island, had 214 residents at the time of the 1964 earthquake. The community sits in a cove well protected from all but southeasterly winds and most of the houses are built on slopes well above sea level.
When the earthquake struck, Ouzinkie resident John Pestrikoff reported to the USGS that the ground swayed for the first minute and then shook violently up and down.
“I wouldn’t want to go through that again, because you feel so helpless, you know, the ground shaking,” said the late Johnny Panamarioff in an interview for the “Ukulaha: A History of Spruce Island and the Kodiak Area.” “You don’t know if the ground is going to open up under you or what.”
Similar to the city of Kodiak and Afognak village, Ouzinkie subsided about five feet due tectonic action, leaving the waterfront more vulnerable to water damage. And like its neighbors, the tsunami that followed the earthquake wreaked havoc on the low-lying areas. The first wave hit Ouzinkie around 6 pm and then receded quickly, leaving some fishing boats high and dry until the second wave refloated and gave skippers enough time to anchor them in deeper water.
The tsunamis damaged or destroyed businesses along the waterfront, including a grocery store, some houses, and a crab cannery. A sawmill and a new boathouse at Pleasant Harbor about 2 miles east of Ouzinkie were damaged as well.
Property damage can be repaired. But, as Ouzinkie residents know, it is the loss of loved ones, like their men on the F/V Spruce Cape trying to get home to their families in Ouzinkie, that is irreparable.
AFOGNAK
Afognak, an Alutiiq village of 190-some residents in 1964, was located on the southwest coast of Afognak Island at the head of Marmot Bay. Stretched along 2 miles of rocky coast and exposed to easterly winds, most of the houses were just off the beach along an unpaved road that ran from the northern end to the south end of the village.
Many residents of Afognak said the earthquake lasted 3-4 minutes, and the rolling and jarring created ground waves.
Lifelong and Afognak and Port Lions resident Ivan Lukin was 12 years old at the time and remembers the animals acting differently before the earth started shaking.
“Before the quake happened, the birds, the seagulls, were all up on the road and the cattle were going inland,” he said. “I saw the same thing happen later on Shemya when I was working out there [in the Aleutian Islands] during an earthquake.”
He also remembers the odd way the earth moved.
“What I will never forget is that the ground was moving like a huge snake,” he said.
The late Betty Nelson, a lifelong Afognak and Port Lions resident and longtime community health aide, also described the ground movement during an interview in the May 2003 Iluani magazine.
“ … We ran outside on the porch and [her husband] Abner … could hardly walk because the ground was in waves,” she said. “… You could actually step over the waves in the ground.
She also remembered the earthquake’s loud noise, saying: “In Afognak there’s a lot of rock there, and it sounded just like a freight train rumbling underneath.”
When the first waves receded and the Nelsons saw rocks and reefs exposed that they had never seen before, they packed up their family and headed for higher ground. For three days they camped in the hills behind the village watching the waves come in and go out, taking houses, boats and Russian saunas known as banyas with them.
“About 25 percent of the houses were washed out,” Nelson said. “It pushed the chapel against the trees and a brand new community hall… also washed out. When we came back down from the hill the familiar landmarks that we grew up with all our lives were gone.”
Before the Afognak residents chose to relocate to Port Lions, they considered moving Afognak village to higher ground rather than leaving Afognak Island. In the end, Port Lions had much to offer and the community decided to relocate, Nelson said, adding, “ … It had a good river, source of water, and had a good stretch of land for the airstrip.”
And Port Lions had deep water to accommodate the new ferry service between Kodiak and Homer, she added.
Eventually, Port Lions also built a boat harbor to accommodate the fishing fleet and made room for Wakefield Fisheries, which sustained earthquake damage at their Raspberry Straits plant and wanted to relocate.
All in all, Nelson was grateful for The Menonite Disaster Service, The Lions Club and the Red Cross helping her family and her Afognak neighbors re-establish their community in Port Lions.
