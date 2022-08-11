Editor’s note: Publisher Kevin Bumgarner recently met with Speaker of the House Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak. Excerpts from that interview follow.
Q: You’ve been in the House for 7 ½ years. Your website says, among other things, that you’ve been a champion of the Alaska Marine Highway system, commercial fisheries, a comprehensive fiscal solution and common-sense policies that benefit coastal communities. What does it look like to you to be a champion of the Marine Highway system?
A: It looks like a sustainable Alaska Marine Highway system. When this governor first came into office, there was some idea that they were going to do away with the Marine Highway system. My district at the time, which at that time was District 32, my whole district was Alaska Marine Highway dependent. It’s a huge impact to the economy of coastal communities.
So I took it upon myself to say, ‘We’re keeping the Marine Highway system.’ It wasn’t actually me who made the difference. It was Alaskans. I gave them the avenue to make the difference. I was the chair of Transportation, and I had committee meetings and we took them to coastal communities and we broke every record kept by the capital in Juneau of call-ins and people responding to this committee meeting.
People made it pretty clear they want to keep their marine highway system.
When you talk about the Marine Highway system, I don’t have illusions of grandeur. We may have been used to having three or four ferries a week. We want a sustainable system and a dependable system. So if that means maybe two ferries a week or even one ferry a week in some communities, but we know every Tuesday at 10 o’clock that ferry is going to show up — that’s what we’re looking for.
Q: As you look at Kodiak’s needs for a strong ferry system, what do you think is most lacking at the present time?
A: Dependability.
Q: Because of staffing, because of …?
A: It’s a combination of things. When this administration first got here, and they were going to undo the ferry system — who wants to work for a company when you know that this week might be your last week. Or you might not have a job two months from now, when you have a family to support. And we lost a lot of ferry people, a lot of them. And that’s really a stumbling block right now. They’re getting on their feet.
Q: What are constituents telling you right now about the biggest fisheries issues? And what are or what can you do to help solve those problems?
A: Well, it depends on what sector of fishing you’re talking to. Kodiak is one of two, I think it’s one of two communities that operate 12-month-a-year fisheries. We’re kind of unique. We’re really widespread, from salmon to trawlers to longliners and pot fishermen, and processors and gillnetters.
I think, like everybody else, there’s a concern about ecological changes — the water, the acidity, the temperatures, the bycatch. That’s a huge issue right now. I think the best thing we can do for the concerns of the fishing community is to fully fund our department of Fish & Game.
I think that’s critical. And I think that we’re underfunded. It should be about 15%, 20% higher than it currently is. And this year’s budget was created on last year’s fuel price. So right there you’re going to have a hole in your budget where you’re not going to get the surveys done that need to be done, or the weir counts that need to be done.
Q: You talk on your website about your ‘comprehensive fiscal solution.’ What does that look like? What does that mean to you?
A: Well, we have got to resolve some issues. We need to resolve the PFD. I think that we need to have a statutory change. We take it off the negotiating table. We can put some parameters on it. We can tie it to the price of oil up and down. There’s a lot of options. But it would be nice for Alaskans to say, ‘Well, in November,’ or like this year, ‘In September, we’re going to get this much money.’ I think that’s really critical. There’s just too much time that has been spent going back and forth over the PFD.
Q: What’s the mechanism for funding it now?
A: It’s an appropriation by the legislature. There’s a formula — a 40-year-old formula — in statute. And when a portion of that was vetoed by a prior governor we got sued by an Alaskan who said, ‘You didn’t give me my full PFD.’ It went to court, and the court said, ‘This is an appropriation like anything else,’ and our governor has line-item veto power.
So we haven’t followed that formula since. We couldn’t afford it. We just couldn’t afford it.
We need to update the formula, and if oil’s way low we say, ‘You get this percentage,’ or whatever. But there needs to be a change there.
I don’t have a problem with a constitutional spending cap. We as the House majority took what the Permanent Fund Corp. said. They said, ‘You could spend up to 5% and maintain a sustainable PFD into the future.’ Right now the state’s revenue is not from oil, or up until just recently. It’s been from the money we make from the Permanent Fund Corp. That’s where all our revenues come from.
So, I don’t have a problem with a constitutional spending cap. I think it’s critical. I don’t think that you’re going to be able to pinpoint, ‘Well, we’re going to spend this much on education or this much on public safety,’ because there are so many variables on those things. But I think that if we got control of the PFD then we’d have better control [on everything else]. It’s like when you get a paycheck and you say, ‘Well, I’ve paid my rent, and I have this much left to pay the rest of my bills.’
Q: Looking at all the things the state tries to fund, from PFD and education to public safety and the Marine Highway system, what is the most important thing on your list?
A: I don’t say that anything is more important than the other. Everything affects somebody. And so, if I said, ‘Well, fisheries are more important than education.’ I’m being foolish. I don’t think it’s any more important. I think you have to spend your dollars wisely to get the biggest bang for your buck.
Moving over a little bit to education, I find it distressing: One of the biggest problems with our educational system, as I see, and have seen it, is our teacher retention.
Defined benefits went away. So we’re getting people — public employees — teachers, public safety. They come up, we train them, they work for five years, they’re fully vested. They take their money and they go somewhere else. We need to be able to offer our people that are educating our kids, that are saving our lives, a decent retirement. So when they retire they know what they can expect, and they know that they can stay here.
Q: So you would like to see pensions reinstated?
A: I would like to see some sort of defined benefits reinstated. It doesn’t have to be what it was previously because it put us in the hole. But, in talking to educators that I’ve had an opportunity to talk to, they are certainly willing to participate. And one of the biggest cost drivers is, of course, medical. We’ve got to do that. And when you’re talking rural Alaska — real rural Alaska — you can’t send teachers out there to live in a house that doesn’t have running water. And you can’t send teachers out there to live in a house where you can’t flush the toilet. We need to take a wider vision.
Q: I want to circle back to the Permanent Fund Dividend. We recently reported that the Alaska Permanent Fund posted an annual loss for the first time in a decade. Does that worry you?
A: It doesn’t worry me, because we really have some good people running that corporation. They really keep the legislature informed. It would have worried me significantly had we had a $5,500 PFD. For lots of reasons. If oil would stay what it was, and what goes up, comes down, we all know that. We would have started the next budget cycle a billion dollars in the hole. Straight away. That’s if oil stayed up.
But it doesn’t worry me. That’s why I say we need to have a statutory formula that reflects the flavor of the price of oil. And that’s the problem. You can’t spend all this money because you can lose billions in a week.
Q: I’ve had candidates tell me we can’t have a strong PFD, adequate funding for schools, improved transportation and a strong safety net. We have to make choices and set priorities. And I’ve had others — Les Gara, in particular — say that if we get rid of the $1.2 billion in oil subsidies that we’re currently giving, in fact we could have it all.
A: You know, there’s never a pot of gold when we get to the end of the rainbow.
Q: I guess the real question here is: Are we playing too nice with the oil companies?
A: I think that certainly when we are a state and the oil companies here make more money here on their oil than anywhere else they drill in the world, and I’ve been saying this, it alarms me. This is a nonrenewable resource. So, pay us our fair share or leave it in the ground. It’ll be there 50 years from now. I’d like to see us develop it.
And then the oil companies always say, ‘Well, if you do that we’re going to leave.’ Well, they’re not going to leave. They’re not going to leave. It can’t be all one-sided and, just this year, we paid the oil companies $427 million in tax credits.
Q: Would you like to see that number reduced or eliminated?
A: Why are we giving them oil tax credits? I think that we have to have a fair relationship with them. And my perspective right now is our relationship is not fair to Alaskans.
Until we have legislators that aren’t on the payroll of the oil companies, they’re going to have a battle.
Q: When you reflect on the most recent legislative session, what single piece of legislation did you sponsor that you think will be or maybe already is the most important?
A: It’s a combination, I think. I sponsored two pieces of legislation that passed that pertained to the Marine Highway system. One of them is the [board that] is going to be critical to the sustainability of the Marine Highway system. The other was the bill which prevented funds from being swept, which in collaboration with another one of our members we rolled into that our higher education and scholarship bill, so that also cannot be swept.
And then one other, that I didn’t really realize how significant it was. I knew it was important, but I did not realize how many people this bill touched and the emails that I got based on that bill. And that is the Alzheimer’s bill — the recognition of dementia and Alzheimer’s in older people. It’s a bill that trains doctors and medical staff to look for signs early in dementia, and it was called the dementia bill.
Unbelievable the number of people who have stopped me saying, ‘Wow, I wished that would have been there before.’ I’m surprised at the number of people that bill touched.
Q: When you look at your entire time in office, what single piece of legislation that you were a part of are you most proud of?
A: I’m proud of any legislation I’ve been part of. I don’t sign on to it or I don’t carry it if I don’t think it’s vital to Alaskans. There’s a lot of legislation that’s introduced that’s just not very significant. I think overall in my tenure thus far in being in the legislature I’m most proud of representing all my constituents. Even though I am a Republican — Kodiak is not filled with just Republicans. We have Democrats, we have independents, we have undeclared. I think that’s what I’m most proud of — trying to maintain fair representation of all the people I represent.
Q: During that same seven-year span, what’s been your single biggest disappointment?
A: I think it’s been in fisheries.
Q: In what way?
A: I had a bill, and I’ve had this bill, and what it does is it evens the playing field. It’s a conflict of interest bill. So, if you’re on the Board of Fish, and right now, currently, if you’re a board member and, I’ll just say we have somebody from Kodiak that’s a salmon fisherman who is on the Board of Fish. And a salmon issue comes up.
He has to conflict himself out. And when he conflicts himself out, he has to get up, move away from the table, go sit in the audience and cannot participate in the conversation.
What the hell is he on there for then? You’re taking away his knowledge that he could share.
I’ve had a bill, and I’ve had it for six years, that says: If there is a board member that has to be conflicted out they can participate in the discussion. They just cannot vote.
But the Kenai River Sports Association thinks it’s going to give commercial fishermen an advantage, so every year they rally this big opposition to this bill. They also put on a big Kenai River Sports Association fishing derby that half the legislature goes to.
Every other year, I try to bring a group of interior legislators to Kodiak. And I’ve taken them to the space launch. The first place we go is the ferry. I schedule it when the Tustumena is going to be in here, and the captain says, ‘Well, what do I show them?’
And I say, ‘You show them every rust spot on this boat. You show them everything wrong with this boat.’ Then we go to the Coast Guard base. Then we go to the rocket launch. We take a tour through all the canneries, so they can get a feel for what it’s like out here.
They come over wearing their KRSA jackets that were given to them. And I said, ‘You, know, honey. Not here. I’ll give you a new one.’ And I give them something from Kodiak. That’s just the way it is, and that’s really disappointing to see something that could benefit everybody and all it does is level the playing field. That’s been disappointing.
Q: I met with challenger Ben Vincent recently, and I asked him what thinks he offers to voters that you can’t or don’t. And his answer, ‘I’m 24. I’ve seen things happen in my state that I don’t agree with. So I’m getting up and doing something about it.’ I asked for some examples, and he made note of the PFD formula. ‘Appropriating that without the whole consent of the people.’ And then, binding caucuses was a big deal with him. He said, ‘It just needs to go.’
A: I understand his perspective. I agree. I think there ought to be, as I said earlier, a statutory formula for the PFD that is dependable and can be tied to the revenue that is created that the PFD is paid from.
I would love to say to him: ‘So what is your definition of a binding caucus?’ Because I read something that he said, and it says: ‘You go in and you have to vote the way your caucus votes.’ And that’s simply not the case. That’s silly. To me, and to most people, what a binding caucus means is when you go in to vote on the budget, you vote on the budget. You’re voting to pass that budget. It’s not the bills that are on the floor. It’s not the amendment that is on the floor. It’s the budget. And there is a budget process. Before it gets to the floor, it goes through I don’t know how many committees. And then it goes to Finance Committee, where you still have input into it. And you have a Finance Committee that has majority and minority people on it. So they’re creating this budget. This is the example I say to people: ‘If there were no binding caucus, and the budget came through that stripped out all the funding for the Alaska Marine Highway system, do you think I’d vote for it? Not a chance. Not a chance.
And everybody has their own issues, which is why the process of creating that budget is so important. I’ve had transportation [needs] that I’ve had an opportunity to have him put on the budget. I’ve had subcommittees. Even when it goes to Finance, you go to a Finance member that’s in your caucus. So for me it would have been a majority caucus Finance member, and I would say, ‘Look, this isn’t right. We need to have some federal dollars in there so would you put in an amendment for me?’ And if it passes then you’ve got the support. If it doesn’t, you’re not going to get the support on the floor either.
But you’ve got to vote on the budget, or we’d be there 12 months out of 12 months fighting over the budget.
Q: Why should someone cast their vote for you and not your opponent?
A: I think that I have proven that I am a supporter of this community, and the things that are valuable to this community are fisheries, our Marine Highway system, our rocket launch, our Coast Guard. And I would like to see this Alaska Marine Highway through to its sustainability. We’re getting close. We are getting close. And, I think, more than that, I’ve done a good job representing everybody who lives here. Not just a party. But the people that actually live here and that I know and that know me. And I’ve also tried to make myself very accessible. People know when they call me, whether I’m here or in Juneau, they take a priority. My constituents always take a priority.
