Salmon has been an essential element of Alaska for millions of years. Salmon runs are a major driver of our ecosystem, bringing marine nutrition ashore for everything from bears to salmonberries. Human beings have relied on them for food since we first arrived, and they remain deeply significant, especially for descendants of the Indigenous inhabitants, both in terms of subsistence and culture.
And they are a modern economic driver, too. In 2022 the value of the commercial harvest of all five salmon species was more than $720 million. Salmon harvests are an economic bedrock for most Alaskan coastal communities.
But the recent history of salmon in this state has been downright schizophrenic. Historically high harvests of Bristol Bay sockeye salmon have been occurring right next door to historic crashes of chinook and chum salmon in the Yukon and Kuskokwim drainages. Sockeye harvests in Chignik and Kodiak have been waning, while pink salmon runs in the same area have been robust.
Cook Inlet drift net fishermen have seen routine over escapement in their fishery as a result of an effort to maximize returns for struggling chinook runs there. Area M salmon fishermen, who incidentally catch chum salmon bound for the Yukon/Kuskokwim, have been asked to curtail their fishery, too, to allow as many chum salmon as possible to return north to spawn.
Now let’s throw salmon bycatch into the mix.
The Alaska pollock fishery is among the world’s biggest, both in terms of value and production. They are limited in the amount of chum and chinook salmon they are allowed to accidentally catch in their nets in recognition of the precarious status of those stocks. These accidental takes can be very triggering to people whose salmon stocks have crashed.
At the same time pollock fishermen are commonly driven from productive grounds as they run away from bycatch. Add to this the wild card of Japanese hatchery chum salmon production. It has been shown that the majority of chum salmon caught as bycatch in the Bering Sea are from hatcheries in Hokkaido. Once released from their hatcheries these fish swim right into Alaska waters to feed and mature before they return home to Japan. It has been theorized that they are a significant competitor with wild Alaskan chums.
Suffice it to say there is a bit of tension between user groups and stakeholders as a result of the divergent fates of Alaska’s salmon stocks. Compounding the difficulties of successful management is the fact we are doing it blindly.
An enormous data vacuum exists in our understanding of salmon life cycles. We know lots about the freshwater phases, but very little about where they go and what they do in salt water. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has recognized that gap.
NOAA Fisheries is now seeking nominations for individuals to serve on an Alaska Salmon Research Task Force. This task force will “conduct a review of Pacific salmon science relevant to understanding salmon returns in Alaska.
It will identify scientific research gaps in understanding the Pacific salmon life cycle in Alaska. “They will also be making an effort to bring together “western science and Indigenous and local knowledge for Pacific salmon conservation efforts in Alaska.” Integration of traditional knowledge has been long sought by those who possess it, and this effort seems to be a step forward.
The Task Force will consist of three members appointed directly by the Secretary of Commerce: one representative from NOAA, one from the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, and one from the United States section of the Pacific Salmon Commission. In addition, there will be five representatives who are academic experts in salmon biology, salmon ecology (marine and freshwater), salmon habitat restoration and conservation, or comprehensive marine research planning in the North Pacific. And the Governor of Alaska will appoint one representative from the State of Alaska who is knowledgeable about the state of Alaska’s salmon research efforts. So nine members will be from the research and management community.
Then the wild cards will be dealt. NOAA Fisheries will also be considering “two to five representatives from the following categories, appointed with regard to differences in regional perspectives and experience:
Residents of Alaska who possess personal knowledge of, and direct experience with, subsistence uses in rural Alaska (at least two representatives)
Alaska fishing industry representatives throughout the salmon supply chain, including from directed commercial fishing, recreational fishing, charter fishing, seafood processors, salmon prohibited species catch (bycatch) users, or hatcheries”
So, if two representatives must be from subsistence users, that means the representation for commercial, recreational and charter fisheries, as well as processors and hatcheries, will be between zero and three people. While recognizing the value of academic and managerial representation, zero to three people from commercial user groups on a body numbering 11 to 14 seems to be scant representation, considering the wide range of sometimes contradictory concerns among them.
NOAA must convene the task force by March 29th, so nominations must be received by March 10th. To submit a nomination or for more information, contact Ed Farley (Ed.Farley@noaa.gov).
