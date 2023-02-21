2020 salmon harvest value

Salmon has been an essential element of Alaska for millions of years. Salmon runs are a major driver of our ecosystem, bringing marine nutrition ashore for everything from bears to salmonberries. Human beings have relied on them for food since we first arrived, and they remain deeply significant, especially for descendants of the Indigenous inhabitants, both in terms of subsistence and culture.

And they are a modern economic driver, too. In 2022 the value of the commercial harvest of all five salmon species was more than $720 million. Salmon harvests are an economic bedrock for most Alaskan coastal communities.

