The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly discussed which nonprofits it would like to help support financially during its work session last Thursday.
The borough’s fiscal year 2024 budget includes $270,000 for local nonprofits. Applications for nonprofit funding were due to staff by June 30.
The Assembly received 28 requests totaling more than $444,000.
It had previously decided that $100,000 of that total would help local colleges and local libraries. The rest, generally speaking, would be distributed between nonprofits with grant requests of $5000 or less and those asking for between $5,000 and $25,000. The Assembly talked about giving each of those groups $85,000.
The Assembly began Thursday’s discussion by looking at the largest of the grant requests in the area with the fewest number of applicants. The college and libraries had grant requests coming from Kodiak College for $100,000; University of Alaska Fairbanks for $100,000; and Chiniak Library for $3,000.
Initial discussion centered around giving Kodiak College $78,950 and UAF $21,050, and leaving Chiniak Public Library with no funding. These numbers were based on what was presented by Assembly member James Turner.
Borough Manager Aimee Williams asked why the Assembly wasn’t interested in giving the library funds.
“I would say one of the things is, in the past, when we did the libraries, it was all the libraries around the island,” Borough Mayor Scott Arndt said. “I agree with not doing the Chiniak Library..., even if it is the only one that applied.”
Assembly member Ryan Sharratt wanted to see something else from this area based on his own experiences with Kodiak College. He requested that Kodiak College receive only $50,000, UAF get bumped up to $25,000 and Chiniak Library get $2,000.
“I just want to make sure that this isn’t a devaluing or a check-the-box type of system that is producing college credits that are, again, devaluing post-secondary education,” Sharratt said.
The other 25 requests were for grants in the health, social services, education, culture and recreation fields.
Several of the requests were to fund salaries. However, the Assembly did not want to fund requests for salaries and either talked about slashing those requests to zero or removing some amount of those requests before voting next week.
“I’ve been on the Assembly for a few years, and each of those years during this discussion somebody in the Assembly has mentioned that they didn’t want to pay for salaries. And that was a different person, each seat, each year,” Turner said. “When I go through all of these applications, and I see that it’s salaries, I [take] money away.”
The Assembly also acknowledged that the villages may not be receiving much of the grant funding this year.
“I agree with Mr. Turner’s list, for the most part,” Assembly member Scott Smiley said. “I thought that the villages of Afognak and the village of Port Lions had multiple opportunities right now for grant funding from a variety of different sources, and we’re probably not the right place for them to go.”
Turner’s list included $15,000 for Brother Francis Shelter; $15,000 for Kodiak Area Native Association; $5,000 for Kodiak Public Broadcasting; $25,000 for the Kodiak Women’s Resource & Crisis Center; and $25,000 for Senior Citizens of Kodiak.
The other grant recommendations were for requests of less than $5,000. The Assembly agreed to fund most of the projects on Turner’s list to some degree.
The American Red Cross of Alaska, Hope Community Resources, Hospice and Palliative Care of Kodiak, Humane Society of Kodiak, the Independent Living Center, Island GRAD Project, Kodiak Area Mentor Program, Kodiak Area Transit System, Kodiak Arts Council, the Kodiak History Museum, Kodiak Kindness Project, Teen Court, Kodiak Maritime Museum, and the Kodiak Soil and Water Conservation District were among the requests the Assembly is considering for grant funding.
Nonprofit grants are scheduled to be voted on next week. Until then, the Assembly can still amend any of the numbers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.