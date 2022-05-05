Robert O. Gray III, 46, was charged with a Class A felony for Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance in the second degree on Friday, according to documents filed by the District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak.
Gray was allegedly staying in a hotel room while he was on adult probation when Alaska State Troopers arrived and searched his room, according to court documents. While looking in his room, troopers discovered a pack of cigarettes, the court documents claim. There was a small straw, tinfoil and two small plastic bags, one of which contained a white, crystalline substance and the other one contained several blue pills that were marked with “M” and “30,” all in the packet of cigarettes, court documents accuse.
The state trooper who discovered these items deduced that the crystalline substance was crystal methamphetamine and the pills were illegal fentanyl pills which were fashioned to resemble oxycodone, court documents allege.
After this discovery, Gray was arrested and the trooper applied and received a search warrant for the room.
Troopers found approximately 5.60 grams of crystal methamphetamine, which is approximately 56 user doses with a street value of around $1,000. Twelve fake oxycodone pills suspected to contain fentanyl were also found. If found to contain fentanyl, the pills would be the equivalent of 120 user doses and worth between $760 and $960.
Drug paraphernalia including a meth pipe, pieces of tinfoil and a straw used to inhale cocaine were also found during the search, according to court documents.
While in Kodiak Jail, Gray agreed to speak with officers after hearing his Miranda Warning, the documents state. Officers are required to read people they detain their Miranda rights, which include the right to remain silent and the right to legal counsel, before interrogating people. After hearing his rights, Gray decided to speak to troopers anyway, according to court documents.
During this interrogation, Gray allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl within the last two days. Gray said he did not know where the majority of the drugs found in his possession originated from and that only 0.50 grams of what was found belonged to him, court documents claim.
One of the pieces of tinfoil inside of the cigarette packet did contain 0.50 grams of methamphetamine and there were other containers that had meth in them, according to the documents.
Gray also stated that he was on the island on a short trip away from Anchorage and he had plans to leave within the next few days of his arrest. Gray said that during his time in Kodiak he had multiple people coming in and out of his room, including a woman who he let in because he intended to have sex with her. The two ultimately did not have sex, according to court documents. Gray said he did not pay for sex, but that he “traded” for it, court documents accuse.
Gray’s phone was seized “in preparation for a search warrant,” and while the State Troopers were in possession of his phone, several people — including six females — reached out to Gray through text to ask about how long he is on the island and when he is coming back, court documents claim.
Everyone who reached out to him during that time frame are purportedly known to be associated with drugs, court documents claim.
Gray has previously been convicted of misconduct involving a controlled substance, according to court documents.
Gray was in custody at the Anchorage Correctional Complex as of Wednesday afternoon, according to VINE, a criminal case information network. He has a performance bond set at $10,000 to be paid entirely in cash, according to court documents.
His first felony appearance was on Saturday and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 10, according to court records. He is facing up to 20 years imprisonment for a Class A felony.
Gray was assigned a public defender to represent him in court. The Kodiak Public Defender Agency could not be reached for comment.
