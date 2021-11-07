The pilot of a small aircraft was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon when his plane went down near Kodiak College, according to Kodiak Police Lt. Francis de la Fuente.
“We believe the airplane took off from City of Kodiak Municipal Airport, but we are still investigating,” de la Fuente told KDM while at the scene of Sunday’s crash.
The crash site was a wooded area east of Benny Benson Drive across the street from East Elementary and east of the college. The Kodiak Fire Department, Kodiak Police Department and Alaska State Troopers all responded to the scene.
The area, including part of the walking trail on the college side of Benny Benson Drive, was taped off Sunday afternoon in the hours after the accident, and access to Benny Benson Drive between Rezanof and Mill Bay Road was blocked by rescue vehicles.
De la Fuente said the police department received its first reports of the crash around 2 p.m.
“The National Transportation Safety Board will take over the investigation of this crash and will be sending an investigator to Kodiak,” de la Fuente said Sunday. “The FAA has been notified, but there isn’t much information available at the moment.”
According to de la Fuente, Kodiak firefighters began to extricate the pilot of the plane at about 3:30 p.m. The name of the pilot was not released Sunday afternoon pending notification of relatives.
