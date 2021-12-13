The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly will move forward with adding a Native land acknowledgement statement in future meetings, but the exact language remains uncertain.
Assembly members discussed the option at a work session Thursday in preparation for introducing an ordinance code change at its Dec. 16 meeting and setting a public hearing in January.
Assembly Member Joe Delgado brought the request to add an Alutiiq Native land acknowledgement to the assembly after reading the statement into the record over a series of meetings.
Land acknowledgements have steadily become part of local Alaska government meetings. Locally, the Kodiak Island Borough School District board of education formally adopted its own acknowledgement in February.
Assembly members on Thursday agreed it was a good idea to adopt it into its regular meeting process, along with the invocation offered by Salvation Army Major Dave Davis and Pledge of Allegiance. The issue was length and who would read the statement during regular meetings.
Some favored adopting the language used by the school board, which is two sentences and 29 words in length, because it would provide continuity. The district’s statement acknowledges that the school board meets on a traditional homeland, and Alutiiq culture and heritage enriches the community and schools.
“Going over this, I think it’s appropriate that the school district and the borough have the same statement,” said Assembly Member Scott Arndt. “Part of my reasoning is that the one thing the borough through the school district provides throughout the island is education — that’s what most of the dollars we tax people for goes toward.”
Borough Mayor Bill Roberts agreed, but stressed language could be decided after the assembly decides how to incorporate it into the meeting structure.
“I agree that we should do what the school district does because it provides continuity, and because it’s shorter,” Roberts said. “If someone has to speak it that doesn’t the Alutiiq language very well, it could be a little bit difficult.”
Assembly Member Scott Smiley favored placing the statement after the pledge and before the assembly member roll call. He also favored a more concise statement.
Delgado and Assembly Member Jared Griffin favored the longer statement initially written by Delgado.
Delgado’s statement, which he drafted up and sought advice from the Alutiiq Museum, is more thorough at 157 words and delves into the meaning of Kodiak Island’s native name and the statement that history of the Kodiak’s Native tribes is an important element.
“I don’t like the school district one because it lacks eloquence,” Griffin said. “If we have an eloquent invocation and an eloquent pledge followed by a short, terse land acknowledgement, I don’t know that it necessarily captures the spirit of [it’s meaning].”
Griffin added the assembly land acknowledgement doesn’t have to match the school district’s exactly, nor does it have to be the same statement every time it’s read.
“We don’t have the same invocation every meeting that is in the ordinance, for instance,” Griffin said. “Being an English teacher, I like to look at the language a little bit more and be a lot more intentional and eloquent than what the school district has.”
Delgado said the draft he provided “is meant to honor our [Alutiiq] ancestors and acknowledge where we live.”
“I do not like the short version, I like the one I wrote,” Delgado said. “I know some words are mentioned more than once and sounds like it’s repetitive … but you have to understand that one of the ways Alutiiq communicates and the way they talk is that we repeat ourselves multiple times to make sure people have heard it and reinforces in your mind that the place we are in now was someone else’s land before.”
Delgado added that any changes to language or how it’s read can be controversial. He said if done wrong, it runs the risk or threat of litigation as he’s heard happen in other places.
“That is the reason I talked to the Alutiiq Museum before bringing it to the Assembly and reading it,” Delgado said. “There are a few parts that could be taken out or modified but I wouldn’t change it too much and it doesn’t take much to learn to say the few Alutiiq words that are in the statement.”
Other Assembly members had no preference for either statement. However, Assembly Member James Turner said the Assembly shouldn’t be responsible for reciting it.
“Somebody should probably contact the Alutiiq Museum or KANA or Natives of Kodiak and find someone to come in to read it, just as we have Major Dave come in for the invocation,” Turner said. “How I see it is Major Dave does the invocation, someone else reads the invocation and we (the Assembly) does the pledge.”
He added Delgado’s mention of litigation could also play against an assembly member reading the statement.
“If you say the words wrong, you put yourself liable or if it’s not something someone else or some group wants said, then you could have a lawsuit on your hands,” Turner said.
Delgado agreed with Turner’s suggestion.
“It would make it seem more permanent because as Assembly members, we are only here temporarily,” he said. However, he added, he said he would like to have an Alaska Native such as himself write the final product.
“It seems that whenever the indigenous people do something, other people come along and say ‘we can fix that,’’’ he said. “To have our words and thoughts coming out of this is more important than the fact that the borough is doing it.”
Roberts advised that assembly members have some idea of their preference when the topic hits the Dec. 30 work session and whether it would be best to have Native volunteers read it.
