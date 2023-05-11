Wetherleigh Griffin

Wetherleigh Griffin

Kodiak High School graduate Wetherleigh Griffin has been awarded Outstanding Undergraduate Student of the Year by University of Alaska Fairbanks’ College of Liberal Arts.

Griffin received recognition for her work in the linguistics program. She is a senior set to graduate in December with a bachelor’s degree in linguistics and a minor in theater. Griffin was given the award for her studies involving the intersection of language and video games.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.