Kodiak High School graduate Wetherleigh Griffin has been awarded Outstanding Undergraduate Student of the Year by University of Alaska Fairbanks’ College of Liberal Arts.
Griffin received recognition for her work in the linguistics program. She is a senior set to graduate in December with a bachelor’s degree in linguistics and a minor in theater. Griffin was given the award for her studies involving the intersection of language and video games.
“We have a very talented linguistics program,” Griffin said in an interview with KDM. “I’ve had the pleasure of being in the same classes as some of these fellow students for almost three years now, and they’re all very smart and very talented. I just feel so grateful that I was able to stand out amongst the talent.”
One of her big projects this past semester involved using video games in second language acquisition. Her project took the video game Minecraft and applied theories and methods to make a series of lesson plans to use the game as the main tool of instruction.
“I’ve always been into the gamification of education,” Griffin said. “It probably stems from my mom putting board games into her lesson plans. She taught at the middle school and now she’s teaching at North Star, but she’s probably my main inspiration for wanting to take video games and turn them into English as a second language learning classrooms.”
Griffin presented the project during a conference held at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, and now the project may be going into practice. She is applying to the office of Undergraduate Research and Scholarly Activity to continue her project at the university. If funded, she would be the main instructor for an intermediate, college level English as a second language class using her lesson plans from the project.
“They already have quite a bit of English knowledge, and this would just solidify some of the things that they’ve already learned,” Griffin said.
Griffin said she is ready to move to her next adventure after graduation. She is considering a move to Oregon and seeking a position that employs her skills in linguistics, language knowledge, networking, marketing or event programming.
Griffin attributes her success to her parents: “Without my parents, I wouldn’t have been studying linguistics, and I wouldn’t have gotten this really cool award,” Griffin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.