Despite COVID outbreaks and debates, the legislative session in Juneau is slated to finish on time, said Sen. Gary Stevens, who represents Kodiak in the state Senate. By the time politicians leave Juneau, there should be measures in place to improve public education in Alaska, Stevens said.
The House of Representatives is debating a bill that would spend $1.2 billion to fund schools through 2024, and the Senate is taking steps to improve the quality of education for students, Stevens said.
The Senate unanimously approved a reading program Tuesday called Read By 9 as part of the Alaska Reads Act. The purpose of the bill is to ensure that all students can read by the time they are in third grade, Stevens said. This sets them up for a better future — they are more likely to graduate high school, and high school graduates are far more likely to be gainfully employed, and less likely to go to prison, than people who have not received high school diplomas, Stevens said.
The Read By 9 program is estimated to cost $128 million over the course of 10 years, Alaska Public Media reported. The money will go toward providing workshops and training existing teachers and identifying students who may be struggling with reading.
There was a similar bill proposed in the Senate years ago, but it was rejected, in part due to the cost, Stevens said.
“There is a realization that we’ve got to bring our kids up to speed,” Stevens said.
Less than 40% of Alaska students were meeting standards in their English/language arts in the Alaska Department of Education’s 2021 Peaks Assessment, according to information from the Department of Education. The Kodiak Island Borough School District was slightly better than the state average: just over 42% of students in the district were proficient in the English language arts, according to the DOE.
In addition to the Alaska Reads Act, the Senate recently passed SB 34, a bill Stevens sponsored that, if approved by the House, will establish state schools through tribal compacts. The idea is that students in Native villages learn better and have access to more resources when their education is guided by cultural values, Stevens said.
American Indians and Alaska Natives have a drop out rate of 9.6% nationwide, according to a 2019 study from the National Center for Education Statistics. That is almost twice the national average, which is 5.1%, according to that report.
“Another issue out there is poverty,” Stevens said. “Many kids in the villages don’t do well on a national test, but neither do kids in Anchorage if they are growing up in poverty.”
That is a much more complex problem to address, he said. There are lunch programs and scholarships available to students in poverty, but any long-term solution will need to come from the federal level, Stevens said.
There are other things that still need to be done in the Senate, including reviewing the operating budget that was passed by the House on April 9. Topics of interest in the operating budget include the proposed $1,250 Permanent Fund dividend and $1,300 energy relief check — both of which Stevens supports — and whether or not to make Gov. Mike Dunleavy foot the $495,000 bill for legal fees he incurred after he was sued by two former government employees he fired, because they refused to take a loyalty pledge to him, Stevens said.
“It was an unconscionable thing for a governor to fire someone because they wouldn’t sign a loyalty oath, and I think that what the House is saying is that is [Dunleavy’s] responsibility ... and we’re not going to pay for it, but a cooler head might say that it’s a bad sign,” Stevens said. “If a future governor makes a mistake, are we going to make them pay whatever court fees they may have?”
Despite the work that senators and representatives have left to do, Stevens said he is confident they will be finished by the 121 day mark on May 18. In a past interview with the KDM, he said that legislators will be in a rush to get out on time so they can start campaigning for the upcoming elections in November.
Stevens is not sure where he stands with those elections, he said. His most recent term began in 2020, but since then, redistricting has changed the population of people he is supposed to represent. The state has not decided whether or not he will have to run again to defend his seat, now that his constituency has changed.
If Stevens will have to run for re-election this year — which he suspects he might need to — he will run again, he said.
