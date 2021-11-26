Signal crayfish have been a constant concern since their initial appearance in the Buskin Lake ecosystem nearly two decades ago. When more and more started showing up in 2013 and initial trapping of female crayfish began in 2015 local organizations began waging war on the invasive crustacean.
Sun’aq tribal biologist Matthew Van Daele is one of the people spearheading the efforts to track and contain the signal crayfish’s impacts on the Buskin watershed’s ecosystem and keep it from spreading to other parts of the island.
In October, the Alaska Invasive Species Partnership — or AKISP, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing invasive plant and animal species from impacting the state — awarded Van Daele its 2021 leadership award for his efforts on the ground floor.
Van Daele was nominated by Tammy Davis, the invasive species program coordinator for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
Van Daele told KDM by email that he has “had to have a laser focus just on signal crayfish” over the last year,” and he has been thankful for the various partnerships both on The Rock and statewide to help study the species.
“I’m so thankful for Tammy and AKISP, and locally Blythe Brown with the Kodiak Soil and Water Conservation District and leading our Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area so we don’t allow any invasive species to fall through the gaps,” Van Daele said. “Many hands make light work.”
According to Davis’ nomination, Van Daele entered the Kodiak conservation field in 2003 when he was still a high school intern with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
“One of his early tasks was to set up traps for non-indigneious signal crayfish in Buskin Lake,” Davis wrote, adding that most of his initial attempts back then “ended with more crushed traps than captured crayfish.”
Davis also wrote that by last summer, Van Daele and his team “have removed thousands of the invasive crustaceans from the Buskin Drainage. He’s got plans to learn more about how these aquatic invasive species could be impacting the Buskin ecosystem,” Davis wrote.
“As a tribal biologist, Matt has taken a leadership role in raising awareness about aquatic invasive species, engaging tribal youth and citizen scientists in invasive species detection, as well as implementing signal crayfish research projects and seeking funding for new projects to learn about these crayfish and how they may affect the subsistence sockeye salmon resources,” Davis wrote.
Van Daele’s leadership in the area also includes campaigning for and having the Kodiak Island Borough pass a resolution declaring the signal crayfish as a local invasive species. While mostly symbolic, the resolution shows local support that can help secure additional resources and potential grant funding down the road.
CRAYFISH CRUSADER
Van Daele took over as the Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak’s biologist in June 2020, at the beginning of the COVID pandemic. But it hasn’t deterred him or his crew from trying to understand and curtail the signal crayfish population.
Signal crayfish are native to Oregon, Washington state and Idaho. An omnivorous shellfish, the signal crayfish burrows into the beds of rivers or lakes and targets certain species, such as salmon eggs.
According to a 2018 Alaska Department of Fish and Game report, most signal crayfish can begin reproducing by 3 years of age and can live up to 20 years. Most adults are between 2.5 and 6 inches long, but they can grow up to 8 inches.
Females can lay between 300 and 400 eggs, though Van Daele has noted the ones in the Buskin ecosystem appear to lay fewer, potentially due to Alaska’s cooler weather.
The Sun’aq Tribe of Kodiak has spent the last decade trying to study the signal crayfish, according to Davis. This has included a detailed survey of the population, capturing samples of the crustaceans, including egg-laden females and the impacts they’ve had on the Buskin ecosystem.
According to Van Daele, tribal elders recently created a new word for signal crayfish in the Alutiiq nature.
Van Daele’s efforts have often taken a familiar approach, including hunting them with his daughter.
“Definitely the biggest highlight so far was catching a ‘monster’ crayfish with my daughter … when she was visiting this summer – and I don’t know who was more excited, she or I,” Van Daele said. “One of the things I love most about science is that it is a great unifier.”
Another element he has seen grow over the last few years has been increased community participation and the development of partnerships to help tackle “the crayfish issue.”
“I’m very excited to help continue expanding this effort over the winter to gear up for implementing the new crayfish grant next spring,” Van Daele said. “It’s been wonderful to see folks realizing they all have key and critical roles to play in the process, and I think this individual and community “empowerment” is going to really help us out in developing a viable (and realistic) long-term strategy and management plan(s) regarding crayfish.”
Van Daele also sees his role as something of an unfortunate necessity.
‘I would much rather not have to work on aquatic invasive species issues,” Van Daele said. “More accurately, what I mean is that I wish there were no aquatic invasive species present and threatening our native species, ecosystems and subsistence resources.”
However, since the signal crayfish is present, Van Daele said he is glad “to be in a role, and to have an amazing interagency team coalescing that will enable us to do our best to mitigate impacts and effect change.”
Van Daele and the Sun’aq tribe’s most recent efforts for funding include securing a $180,992 grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Tribal Wildlife Grants program.
The two-year grant will enable monitoring, management, and community involvement with research efforts to better understand fundamental population dynamics of the signal crayfish in the Buskin Watershed.
According to the grant award, the grant will track the population in three ways.
Environmental DNA monitoring throughout the watershed to determine the extent of signal crayfish propagation.
Acoustic tagging to determine movement patterns, seasonality, diurnal/nocturnal activity patterns, and behavior around crayfishing traps to better inform understanding of crayfish behavior to refine eradication efforts.
A mark-recapture study to be held in conjunction with a season-long “fishing derby” to create a large dataset, remove as many crayfish as possible, and increase education and public outreach of the threats of this invasive species.
BEYOND CRAYFISH
Outside of his crayfish crusade, Van Daele has other roles as the Sun’aq tribal biologist, including “marine mammal responses around the Kodiak Archipelago and areas of the Alaska Peninsula adjacent to us.”
The marine mammal response includes tracking the Unusual Mortality Event of dead gray whales that wash up along the shores of Kodiak Island, or other Alaska beaches.
Van Daele is only one of a number of people involved in that international effort, as gray whales have been appearing dead in waters or on shores from Mexico to Canada and Alaska.
The partnership in Alaska includes local participants such as the Sun’aq Tribe, as well as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Coast Guard.
“However, if there’s ever an instance of an entangled whale at sea, or a pinniped in distress, my local team is trained and equipped to respond and hopefully disentangle the whale or stabilize the pinniped for transport to the Alaska SeaLife Center,” Van Daele said. “We also hope that data collected from deceased animals will help us better understand any root causes of the UME, and therefore aid in protecting their living kin and population as a whole.”
Van Daele said he’s appreciated the feedback he’s received from Sun’aq tribe members.
“Earlier this year a Sun’aq Tribal Member (and very close to becoming an Elder) summed up his opinion, especially in regards to safeguarding natural resources for future generations,” Van Daele said. “He said, ‘You’re working hard to make the world a better place for people you’ll never meet.’”
Van Daele said the comment resonated with him.
“I know that it is equally applicable to all of us who work in the fields of natural resource management and stewardship,” Van Daele said. “Even though there are times it feels like we’re just shoving a boulder up a mountain, it’s important to maintain a long-term perspective and realize every little bit helps.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.