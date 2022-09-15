The Kodiak Area Native Association is holding the first of five monthly meetings this Friday that will be used to update Kodiak’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, or CEDS document.
CEDS is updated annually, and rewritten every five years. This will be the second update to the 2021-26 version, and it will focus on adding content for the Kodiak road system. The 87-page document is a portrait of the island’s economy, demographics, history and culture.
CEDS originated with a KANA community planning grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and is the product of a working group including Kodiak Native Alaskans, fishing, tourism, municipal and business representatives.
Six specific focus areas comprise the development strategy: energy, fisheries, agriculture and food security, internet connectivity, mariculture and tourism.
KANA anticipates holding stakeholder sessions once a month from September through next March or April in order to be prepared to submit the update to the Economic Development Administration for review in May.
Friday’s meeting, scheduled for 1:30-3 p.m., will be hosted at KANA’s Near Island building, 194 Alimaq Drive. Those interested in attending should RSVP to KANA at 907-486-9800.
