The Kodiak Island Borough School District held a plumbing, pipefitting, and heating, ventilation and air conditioning — HVAC — pre-apprenticeship course for students and community members from Monday through Saturday. It’s the first time that the school district has held an HVAC training course, said Kodiak Middle School Assistant Principal Diane Maples, who coordinated with local businesses to organize this class.
It’s a part of the KIBSD’s continued effort to prepare its students to enter the local workforce and there is a high demand for plumbing, pipefitting and HVAC workers, she said.
“The district has a long term goal to build a symbiotic relationship with industry and build workforce connections,” Maples said. “We build off each other, build the work capacity in this community and we strengthen our pipeline to work.”
Even though the district does have construction and welding courses, there is not a program that prepares students for all the components of HVAC jobs, she said. That’s where the pre-apprenticeship training program comes in, said Maples. Participants trained for 40 hours under the guidance of Jason Fernandes and Nate Jaworski from the United Association Plumbers and Steamfitters Union Local 367.
The pre-apprenticeship was only a basic introduction to plumbing, pipefitting and HVAC that gave people a taste of whether or not they want to pursue further training, said Fernandes, the training coordinator for Local 367.
There were a total of 20 people in the class, said Maples. This group included eight students in the school district, two recent graduates, a few employees from the school district and adults in the Kodiak workforce.
Keith Reynolds was one of the people in the class. He works in the Facilities and Maintenance Department for the school district. He took this course to learn about electrical wiring and brush up on other skills, he said.
“The maintenance staff [in the district] pretty much do everything… and this is a part of ‘everything,’” Reynolds said.
High school is a good time to start training in HVAC, said Fernandes. People who have been out of school for a while tend to struggle with the advanced math involved in HVAC. However, high school students have had recent exposure to that type of math, so they pick things up easier, he said.
Several teachers also attended the pre-apprenticeship course, with the intention of incorporating the skills they learned into future curriculum, said Maples.
Kodiak High School has a good space for teaching HVAC skills, said Jaworski. Some of the dedicated HVAC schools don’t have facilities as nice as the ones in the high school.
This course was paid for with a Career and Technical Education grant. In addition to Local 367, the course was supported by AlaskaWorks Partnership Inc., Alaska Airlines, Safeway, Highmark Marine Fabrications, KIBSD Maintenance & Facilities, according to Maples. Dustin Krug with Bering Mechanical, Johnathan King with Critical Level Plumbing, Juan Alvarez with Kodiak Bay Services, Shawn Brekke with Industrial Maintenance Solutions and David Zimmerman with Sutliff’s ACE Hardware donated to the program.
The school district is looking for more funds to do similar programs, according to Maples.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.