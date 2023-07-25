Most Kodiak nonprofits that put in for fiscal year 2024 grants from the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly got much of what they asked for during a rare Saturday morning meeting.
Twenty-three organizations will share almost $270,000.
Following a 6.5% across-the-board cut, the Assembly on Saturday moved money around to ensure that the Alutiiq Museum and the Native Villages of Afognak and Port Lions got some of the funding they requested.
To make it work, the Assembly cut to zero the Kodiak Area Native Association’s grant request. KANA asked for $25,000 to administer the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program and family health screenings.
The money instead will be divided equally among the Alutiiq Museum and the two villages, none of which was funded in earlier drafts. Assembly member Joseph Delgado, a former KANA employee, said KANA can take care of itself without borough grant funds.
“KANA has a different structure now,” Delgado said in proposing an amendment to the Assembly’s funding plan for nonprofits. “They have a profit side and a nonprofit side. It’s my opinion that the business side can donate to the nonprofit side, and that benefits them twice,” Delgado said. His amendment passed 5-1, with Assembly member James Turner objecting.
The museum and the two villages will each receive a third of the $14,025 earmarked for KANA. Delgado said the villages can use the money to leverage foundation, state and federal funding. “The villages sometimes need this money for matching purposes.”
Other Saturday adjustments included moving $5,000 from the UAF Kodiak Seafood & Marine Science Center grant to Kodiak College to be used for scholarship and tuition relief, and moving $1,000 from college funding to the Chiniak Library. The library serves as Chiniak’s tsumani shelter and also is used as a community center.
The Assembly turned down Turner’s amendment to fully fund each of 28 grant requests at a cost of nearly half-a-million dollars.
His proposal would have required drawing more than $200,000 from the borough fund balance, which Mayor Scott Arndt said would be a big mistake.
“It would be a bad move, and way over the top in terms of the budget,” Arndt said. “It doesn’t show the responsibility of the Assembly in evaluating each of these requests in kind. We and the public have spent hours studying and negotiating these requests, and we didn’t plan at all to fully fund, especially with this short timeline,” Arndt said. Turner’s amendment failed on a tie vote.
Citing KMXT’s public safety role during the July 15 tsunami warning and subsequent public comments, the Assembly moved the public radio station near the top of the funding list with an $18,700 grant. Only the Kodiak Women’s Resource and Crisis Center, Kodiak Senior Center and the Salvation Army received more.
BOROUGH’S FY24 GRANTS
Ask Got
Alutiiq Museum 5,000 4,675
American Red Cross of Alaska 5,000 4,675
Brother Francis Shelter 25,000 14,025
Chiniak Public Library 3,000 1,000
Hope Community Resources 5,000 4,675
Hospice and Palliative Care of Kodiak 5,000 4,675
Humane Society of Kodiak 5,000 4,675
Independent Living Center 5,000 4,675
Island GRAD Project 5,000 4,675
Kodiak Area Mentor Program 5,000 4,675
Kodiak Area Native Association 25,000 0
Kodiak Area Transit System 5,000 4,675
Kodiak Arts Council 5,000 4,675
Kodiak College 100,000 77,818
Kodiak Community Health Center 25,000 0
Kodiak History Museum 5,000 2,805
Kodiak KINDNESS Project 5,000 2,805
Kodiak Maritime Museum 5,000 2,338
Kodiak Soil and Water Conservation District 5,000 4,675
Kodiak Teen Court 5,000 4,675
Kodiak Public Broadcasting (KMXT) 25,000 18,700
Kodiak Women’s Resource & Crisis Center 25,000 23,375
Native Village of Afognak24,280 4,675
Native Village of Port Lions25,000 4,675
River of Life Daycare 25,000 0
RuraAL CAP 15,003 0
Senior Citizens of Kodiak 25,000 23,375
The Salvation Army 25,000 23,375
UAF Kodiak Seafood and Marine Science Center 27,250 14,682
